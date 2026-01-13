Tourists Blindly Following GPS End Up on Ski Slope

A major figure in contemporary publishing has disclosed that she is undergoing cancer treatment, revealing a diagnosis she kept private while navigating a demanding period in her career. Colleen Hoover, the author of It Ends With Us, shared in an Instagram Story that she is receiving treatment at Texas Oncology. Posting a mirror selfie in a hospital gown, Hoover wrote, “Second to last day of radiation,” adding, “I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @texas.Oncology, but they’ve been great. Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them.” She has not publicly disclosed the type of cancer. Hoover, 46, first revealed the diagnosis in a Facebook post in December, which was shared by content creator Katyinkc. She said she experienced “recurring health issues” while in Canada on the set of the upcoming film adaptation of her novel Reminders of Him and chose to delay treatment until production wrapped. “When I returned home, I found out I had cancer,” Hoover wrote. She said the cancer was removed through surgery and that she required radiation but not chemotherapy. She added that she missed the premiere of Regretting You and other events while awaiting clarity on her prognosis. Hoover previously said she would miss the film’s premiere due to an “unavoidable surgery.”
U.S. Marshals have joined the search for actor Timothy Busfield, who faces child sexual abuse charges in New Mexico. The 68-year-old, known for roles in The West Wing, Thirtysomething, and Field of Dreams, is wanted after prosecutors alleged he abused underage boys working as child actors on the set of Fox’s The Cleaning Lady. According to a criminal complaint obtained by TMZ, two children accused Busfield, who also served as an executive producer and director on the show, of inappropriate touching. One victim was reportedly just seven years old. Authorities said Busfield allegedly encouraged the children to call him “Uncle Tim” and that one child feared reporting the abuse. Albuquerque police began investigating in November 2024 and issued a warrant for Busfield’s arrest on Friday. He has not been apprehended, with officials hoping he will surrender voluntarily. Police confirmed they are working closely with U.S. Marshals. Busfield, who appeared as journalist Danny Concannon on The West Wing and directed several episodes of The Cleaning Lady, reportedly acknowledged in November that “it was highly likely” he had some form of physical contact with the children.
Matt Damon was brutally smacked down by Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood while filming Invictus. The Martian star spoke on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast about Eastwood abruptly telling him not to “waste everyone’s time,” as he wrestled with a South African accent for the 2009 movie. “So I was playing a South African rugby player, and that’s a really tough accent to do.” The Good Will Hunting lead said he had spent six months working with a dialect coach in Florida trying to get his accent up to scratch, but when his opportunity to use it came, he was hurried along by the Dirty Harry legend. “The very first take, I did it... he goes, ‘Cut, print, move on.’ I go, ‘Hang on, hang on, hang on, boss. I want to, you know, I want to do another one... He goes, ‘Why you wanna waste everybody’s time?’” Damon said it was done with “kindness.” “His whole mentality was… your crew will go to the ends of the Earth for you if as long as you’re not taxing them on every shot.”
A group of tourists so willingly followed their GPS instructions that they ended up driving up onto a ski slope. The three women from Taiwan ended up down the side of a mountain in the tiny European country of Andorra while blindly following the instructions of their car’s navigation system in their rented black Mercedes, the Daily Mail reported. The women became stuck while attempting to travel up a ski run near Grau Roig on January 6, and had to call emergency services for help, as they did not know how to fit the snow chains in their vehicle. A rescue team then spent more than three hours trying to get the car off the slope and back onto the snow-covered roads. No one was harmed during the incident, with the woman seeing the humorous side by taking pictures of their stranded vehicle on the slope while they waited to be rescued and sharing them with an Andorran newspaper. Another photo obtained by the paper shows the black car at the bottom of the empty slope next to a snow cannon.
President Donald Trump had a meltdown at FBI agents after reading an article by a right-wing news outlet. Trump, 79, ordered FBI Director Kash Patel, 45, to kick out the “total Scum” in the agency after Just The News reported on Sunday that Timothy Thibault, a retired special agent, was crucial to opening the 2022 investigation into interference in the 2020 election. “These FBI Agents are total Scum, in their own way no better than the insurrectionists in Portland, Minnesota, Los Angeles, etc,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social rant that included a link to the story. “Kash better get them out, NOW! Radical Left Lunatics put in by the ‘Auto Pen’ and Obama!” Patel responded that he had already done that—last year, when the story first broke. “Thank you Mr. President. Under your leadership, this FBI found the corrupt actors and terminated their employment last year,” Patel replied on Truth Social. “America voted for the end of weaponized law enforcement, and that’s what we are delivering.” Thibault retired from the FBI in 2022 after he drew heat for politically charged social media posts while he was at the agency.
A 36-year-old man from Poland mysteriously lost his ability to sweat, shed all his body hair, and developed vitiligo—a skin condition that causes patches of lost skin color—only to later discover that his condition was caused by his red ink tattoos. In a case report, researchers found that the man developed a severe allergic reaction to the tattoo ink, a reaction experienced by around 6 percent of people. His condition improved only after the red ink tattoo was removed and he was treated with immunosuppressive drugs, although the damage to his sweat glands remains. “In light of this case, there is a growing recognition of the need for regulations governing tattoo ink composition,” wrote the man’s doctors from Wroclaw Medical University in Poland. In 2022, after the man received his tattoo, the European Union introduced legislation restricting the use of dangerous chemicals in tattoo ink. Though researchers were unable to sample the red ink from the man’s tattoo, Yolanda Hedberg, a chemist at Western University who was part of a 2021 study on tattoo inks, told CDC that certain tattoo dyes—such as red ink—contain azo dyes that increase the risk of allergic reactions, as some azo dyes are mutagens and carcinogens.
Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin, a guitarist for the British rock band Black Midi, has died at the age of 26. In a post Monday, the band’s record label, Rough Trade Records, shared a statement from the guitarist’s family stating that he died “after a long battle with his mental health.” Kwasniewski-Kelvin co-founded Black Midi with his friends from the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology: Geordie Greep on vocals, Morgan Simpson on drums, and Cameron Picton on bass guitar. Their debut album, Schlagenheim, was released in 2019 and shortlisted for that year’s Mercury Prize. In 2021, Kwasniewski-Kelvin shared a post on social media stating that his “time off” from the band was due to mental health struggles, and he never returned to appear on the band’s subsequent material. “A talented musician and a kind, loving young man finally succumbed; despite all efforts,” read a statement from the guitarist’s family, adding, “please take a moment to check in with your loved ones so we can stop this happening to our young men.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
A new study has found that astronauts’ brains can be repositioned and reshaped during stints in outer space. Published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study found that during spaceflight, the brain shifts upward and backward within the skull compared to its normal position on Earth. The most affected regions were sensory and motor-related—linked to loss of balance, motion sickness, and disorientation. “The people who went for a year showed the largest changes,” said co-author Rachael Seidler, a professor in the department of applied physiology and kinesiology at the University of Florida. “There were still some changes evident in people who went for two weeks, but duration seems to be the driving factor.” The study analyzed MRI scans from 26 astronauts before and after their spaceflights, with time in space ranging from a few weeks to six months. Although some astronauts experienced minor “sensory conflicts” in space, the study did not find serious symptoms such as headaches during or after spaceflight. “We need to understand these changes and their impacts to keep astronauts safe and healthy and protect their longevity,” Seidler said.
A low-cost smartphone app with a blunt premise has shot to the top of China’s paid app rankings. Known as “Are You Dead?” or “Dead Yet?” the app prompts users to regularly confirm they are alive by tapping a check-in button. If they miss the deadline, a designated contact is automatically notified. Released in mid-2025, the app surged in popularity at the start of 2026, as the number of people living by themselves climbs. Demographers estimate that China could reach 200 million single-person households within the decade, a shift that has fueled demand for tools offering basic reassurance and emergency backup. The app positions itself as a digital safeguard for solo dwellers and has sparked widespread discussion online about isolation and mortality. Critics have called the app’s name unnecessarily bleak, though its developers say a rebrand is under consideration. Priced at about $1.15, the app has also found international success and was built on a shoestring budget by three founders in their 20s.