Tourists in Canoe Charged by Elephant in Wild Footage Speak Out

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida has apologized for scaring fans after asking them to pray for the country music star. Parton, 79, was forced to cancel both an event in Dollywood and an upcoming Las Vegas residency after coming down with a kidney stone which was causing her “a lot of problems.” Following news of the Vegas cancellation, Freida asked fans for their prayers after revealing her sister “hasn’t been feeling her best.” But in a follow-up post on Facebook, the 68-year-old singer-songwriter clarified, “I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.” She added, “Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference.” A spokesperson for the singer told CBS that Parton will post a social media update on Wednesday that “will address everyone’s concerns.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Dolly Parton’s Sister Clears Up Post Asking Fans For PrayersBIG SIS, LITTLE SISFreida Parton gave fans a shock with an alarming post about Dolly’s health.
- 2Trump Brings Back ‘Sharpiegate’ Scientist to Top NOAA JobPOLITICAL STORMNeil Jacobs played a role in the bizarre episode, in which Trump wrongly claimed where a hurricane would hit.
Shop with ScoutedHurry: Lola Blankets Are BOGO for 24 Hours OnlyDEAL ALERTThe internet’s favorite luxury blankets are buy one, get one free for a (very) limited time.
- 3Johnson Offers Bizarre Super Bowl Halftime Show SuggestionGOD BLESS THE U.S.A.And you thought Creed was MAGA’s strangest pick?
- 4Climber, 84, Dies After Park Plunge as Rescuers Reached HimOUT OF TIMEHe was still alive when help arrived at the scene, officials said.
Shop with ScoutedTake 20% Off This Nurse-Approved Muscle Ache Relief CreamPRIME BIG DEAL DAYSIf you’re looking for a natural remedy for muscle and joint discomfort, Penetrex’s top-rated cream is the best on the market.
- 5Tourists Charged by Elephant in Wild Footage Speak OutTRAMPLED UNDERFOOTThe group was caught on camera being attacked by a furious elephant mother.
- 6KISS Co-Founder Cancels Tour After HospitalizationAMP OFFThe rock star had canceled a concert after he suffered a fall in his studio in September.
- 7Dolly Parton’s Sister Begs Fans to Pray for Her Health 🙏🙏🙏Freida Parton said her sister “hasn’t been feeling her best lately.”
- 8Investigator Reveals What Caused Famous Daredevil’s DeathTRAGEDYOfficials have determined what went wrong during Felix Baumgartner’s paragliding accident in July.
Shop with ScoutedSolaWave’s Light Therapy Devices Are 35% Off for Prime DayPRIME BIG DEAL DAYSSolaWave, a leader in light therapy beauty tech, is offering steep discounts on its bestselling devices.
- 9Jerry Jones Slapped With Massive Fine for Flipping Off FansHAND IT OVERThe Dallas Cowboys owner said the gesture was meant to be a thumb-up.
- 10Rock Star Killed in Crash on the Way to First Stop of TourTOUR TRAGEDYThe musician has been remembered as a “incredibly warm and generous soul.”
Donald Trump has reinstated the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief linked to the “Sharpiegate” incident. The Senate confirmed atmospheric scientist Neil Jacobs as the new boss of the administration in charge of weather forecasting, NBC reports. Jacobs was acting administrator in 2019 during Trump’s first term. He was at the helm when the president said Hurricane Dorian would hit Alabama, despite forecasters at the National Hurricane Center saying there was almost no chance of it. Under Jacobs’ stewardship, NOAA bowed to the president’s will. The Center’s Birmingham office said Alabama wasn’t at risk, but Trump overruled it, presenting an alternative map of Dorian’s predicted path. On the printed chart was an additional blob drawn on in black Sharpie, his preferred writing instrument. His version did reach Alabama. Storm Dorian did not. It ended up in Canada. Jacob’s agency fell in line with Trump, issuing an unsigned statement in support of the new map. Now at NOAA’s helm, Jacobs will be responsible for weather forecasting and keeping climate records. Trump has railed against the consensus on man-made climate change, deriding it as a hoax. His administration has consistently expressed its preference for the use of fossil fuels and disdain for renewable energy.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Fall is officially in full swing, which means shorter days, cooler weather, and criminally overrated pumpkin spice everything are here. As we inch closer to the dreaded end of daylight saving time and the beginning of SAD season (or “cuffing season,” if you’re a glass-half-full person), the good news is that it’s the perfect time to cozy up with a new blanket. Lola Blankets are indisputably the best on the market—they’re designed from the softest faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable. Right now, the brand is offering a very generous buy one, get one free deal to quell our post-summer blues. The catch? It’s only valid for 24 hours. In other words—run, don’t walk.
In addition to this unheard-of deal, the brand is also offering free shipping on orders over $250. It’s a great opportunity to treat yourself and save one for holiday gifting... or not. If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions as well. Either way, it’s one of (if not *the*) biggest deals of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself.
House Speaker Mike Johnson has suggested an 82-year-old country singer should have been picked as the Super Bowl halftime performer over Bad Bunny. MAGA mouthpieces have whipped themselves into a frenzy over the Puerto Rican superstar being selected for next year’s Super Bowl, following his criticism of ICE. “I didn’t even know who Bad Bunny was, but it sounds like a terrible decision, in my view,” Johnson told a reporter on Tuesday when asked to comment on the choice of performer. “It sounds like he’s not someone who appeals to a broader audience.” Bad Bunny, 31, is one of the most successful musical artists on the planet and has accumulated over 107 billion streams on Spotify. “There’s so many eyes on the Super Bowl-a lot of young, impressionable children,” Johnson added. “And, in my view, you would have Lee Greenwood or role models doing that. Not somebody like this.” Greenwood, famous for his 1984 hit “God Bless the U.S.A.,” appeared with Donald Trump at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service and was a key identity throughout Trump’s 2024 campaign stops. Johnson, 53, is not alone in his dismissal of Bad Bunny. Trump told Newsmax on Monday, “I never heard of him, I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s crazy... I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”
An 84-year-old climber has died after falling 25 feet despite medics reaching him while he was still alive. A team from the Baraboo Area Fire and E.M.S. District responded to a call in Devil’s Lake State Park, Wisconsin, at 11:30 a.m., officials said. The man had been out with a group of climbers over the weekend. His identity has not been made public, The New York Times reports. Responders reached the man using a technique called a high-angle rope rescue, which lowers them down steep rock faces into hard-to-reach areas. Baraboo Area Fire assistant chief Mark Willer said, “Our medics made access to him, but before we could get anything set up, he went pulseless.” It is the fifth time this year the department has been called out to climbers in the 10,000-acre state park. Willer said climbers “are historically the safest people out there.” The park attracts around 2.5 million visitors annually. The man died in an area called West Bluff, on a “moderate to difficult route” that traverses dense woods and steep drop-offs, according to the park’s website.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re dealing with muscle or joint discomfort and tension from standing all day, amping up your fitness game at the gym, or being more sedentary during your 9 to 5 than you’d like, Penetrex’s over-the-counter topical rubs and creams can help you feel like yourself again—without medication. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream that targets discomfort and inflammation thanks to its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients, which include a blend of Arnica, Boswellia Serrata, and MSM, to penetrate deeply into the affected area for lasting yet lightning-fast relief.
Right now, the brand is offering 20 percent off the bestseller during the brand’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. The non-greasy cream nourishes the skin and quickly soothes tension without transferring onto clothing or bedding. The nurse-and athlete-approved rubs help you recover fast from aches, soreness, and discomfort without side effects or a prescription. Whether you’re dealing with chronic aches or just looking for a natural treatment for post-workout discomfort, Penetrex’s botanical-powered cream will help you feel like yourself again.
Tourists in Canoe Charged by Elephant in Wild Footage Speak Out
A group of tourists who were chased by an angry elephant while on a canoe safari in Botswana have spoken of the terrifying ordeal. Video footage from earlier this year captured the creature stampeding after the tourist boat and almost capsizing it when they drifted too close to its young. “The first thought that came to my mind was, ‘This is the end of me,’” passenger Jeff Melvin told ABC News. “We kept telling them that they were kind of getting a little annoyed at our presence,” he recalled. “And then just in the blink of an eye, things kind of changed.” Fellow passenger Larry Unrein said the group did not initially see the elephant calves, which were hidden behind a patch of tall grass. After chasing the canoe, the elephant rammed it with its tusks, trampling on a female passenger as she tumbled into the crocodile-infested water. Guides said the woman was lucky to be alive. “I thought for sure I was dead,” Unrein said. “And then once I was safe, it was just jubilation. I was very happy to be alive.”
Kiss co-founder Ace Frehley, 74, has scrapped the remaining shows of his tour. The former guitarist of the legendary hard rock group was hospitalized in late September after a minor fall in his studio, forcing him to pull out of his concert in Lancaster, California “against his wishes.” On Monday, a post on his Instagram announced, “Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates.” Dubbed The Spaceman, Frehley was slated to perform at several shows in October and November, including in Saint Charles, Missouri, and in Westland, Michigan, according to Ticketmaster. The musician has spent much of 2025 touring in support of his 2024 solo album 10,000 Volts. In August, President Donald Trump named Kiss as one of his 2025 Kennedy Center honorees. Frehley, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Peter Criss, who founded Kiss in 1973, all expressed appreciation for the honor to TMZ. Stanley and Simmons have been highly critical of Trump in the past, but Frehley had referred to himself as a Trump supporter in 2020, according to TMZ. Frehley remained with Kiss until his departure in 1982.
Dolly Parton’s sister begged fans to pray for the star as she is dealing with undisclosed health issues. Parton, 79, canceled six shows from her Vegas residency due to health problems last month. Freida Parton shared on Facebook that her sister “hasn’t been feeling her best lately,” asking fans to pray for her. “And with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine,” she said as she ended her heartfelt post. Fans flooded comments with prayers and well-wishes for the iconic artist. Fans speculated Parton’s health was on the decline when she postponed her Vegas residency from December to September of next year because she needed to tend to her “health challenges” and undergo procedures. “I wanted the fans and public to hear from me directly,” she wrote in her Instagram post. She joked she was not taking her “usual trip to see [her] plastic surgeon.” Parton assured fans that she is not retiring, claiming, “God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.”
The paragliding crash that killed the record-breaking skydiver in July was caused by human error, officials said. Felix Baumgartner, 56, the self-proclaimed “God of the Skies” who in 2012 became the first skydiver to fall faster than the speed of sound, died July 17 along Italy’s Adriatic coast. Witnesses said the flight over Porto Sant’Elpidio appeared normal before Baumgartner started spinning out of control and crashed near the swimming pool at the Clube del Sole Le Mimose beachside resort. Prosecutor Raffaele Iannella reported that no issues were found with the paraglider and said the crash was caused by human error. “He fell into a spiral… he was unable to do the maneuver that he should have done to exit,” Iannella said. Before his death, Baumgartner revealed that he was not fearful of completing his stunts because he had done his “homework.” “I hate it if someone calls me a thrillseeker… I am not. I like the whole planning,” he said before his iconic 2012 jump. Iannella will now request a judge’s approval to close the case.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Skincare professionals and dermatologists have used red light therapy for in-office aesthetic treatments for years, thanks to its clinically approved and FDA-cleared benefits. LED light therapy has been shown to address several skincare concerns, from targeting fine lines and combating redness to helping heal acne and fading scars. In the past, at-home red light therapy treatments have been bulky and not exactly user-friendly, but thanks to innovative beauty tech brands like SolaWave, you can reap the benefits of LED light therapy without booking an appointment with a derm.
Solawave is a leader in the growing aesthetic LED light therapy space, known for its 4-in-1 Light Therapy Wand. A laundry list of celebs with envy-inducing complexions, like Sydney Sweeney, Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, and even Pedro Pascal, have reportedly used the brand’s rejuvenating devices. SolaWave’s compact 4-in-1 Facial Wand is the brand’s hero product for a good reason—it’s a quadruple threat.
The multifunctional skincare tool is engineered with five LEDs that emit 660nm of red light on the bar to address redness, fine lines, and sagging skin, along with microcurrent technology, heat, and vibration to help lift, sculpt, and de-puff. Right now, you can score the coveted device for a whopping 35 percent off.
If you’re looking for a hands-free, full-face red light therapy mask, its bestselling Red Light Therapy Mask for Face is 35 percent off as well. Designed with medical-grade silicone, this device comfortably contours to your face, allowing the red light therapy (630nm) and near-infrared light therapy (830nm) to penetrate deeply.
For more Amazon Prime Big Deal Days scores, Click Here >
The NFL has fined Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones $250,000 for flipping off fans, according to TMZ. The billionaire, 82, gave fans the middle finger near the end of a Cowboys game on Sunday and was reportedly handed the bill on Tuesday. But Jones claims the incident at MetLife Stadium was an accident. “That was unfortunate,” Jones said. “That was inadvertent on my part. It was right after we made our last touchdown.” The Cowboys beat the New York Jets 37-22, and Jones said the gesture was meant to be a positive one for the Cowboys’ excited fans. “If you want to call it accidental, you can call it accidental. It got straightened around pretty quick, but the intention was thumbs up and pointing at our fans because everyone was jumping up and down excited,” he said. Jones is worth over $20 billion, according to Forbes, so the fine isn’t even 0.01% of the oil magnate’s wealth.
Ann Everton, a member of the rock band Darsombra, was killed in a car crash on the way to the group’s first gig of its U.S. and Canada tour. Everton, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision involving multiple cars on Oct. 3 in upstate New York after crashing into a trooper’s cruiser on the way to Montreal. Her bandmate and husband, Brian Daniloski, was also involved in the accident and was treated at a hospital for his injuries, in addition to the trooper. The involved police car was conducting a traffic stop with its blue lights on, according to New York State Police. The Maryland-based rock star was “an incredibly warm and generous soul—and a true artist,” said her brother-in-law, Jon Garrett, in an Instagram post. “Ann was truly one of a kind, and she will be deeply missed,” he added. Garrett also said that a GoFundMe has been created for Daniloski, the other half of the band that’s described as “trans-apocalyptic galaxy rock.” The fundraiser, which is to support Daniloski after the “van has been totaled and a significant amount of money has been lost,” has raised over $44,000 of its $50,000 goal.