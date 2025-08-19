Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son said in a new interview that the thought of his late father seeing him on screen terrifies him. “As much as I would love him to be here and talk to him about acting, I also would be terrified to have him see my stuff and judge my stuff,” Cooper Hoffman told GQ. The 22-year-old added that his Oscar-winning father “was a very empathetic person, and he would probably—hopefully—hold my hand through all of it.” He added, “I would love his advice. And I would also just love my dad.” Hoffman was 10 years old when his father died of a drug overdose midway through filming the final Hunger Games movie. Hoffman told GQ that he initially resisted following his father’s lead into acting, but that director Paul Thomas Anderson, who cast a young Philip Seymour Hoffman in Boogie Nights, urged him to audition for his 2021 film Licorice Pizza. That performance earned Hoffman a Golden Globe nomination and paved the way for roles in Wildcat (2023) and Saturday Night (2024). Later this year, he’ll appear in The Long Walk, an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1979 dystopian novel, and he’s also set to portray OpenAI president Greg Brockman in an upcoming Sam Altman biopic.
Tourists Told to Quit Cliff-Diving After Man, 23, Plunged to His Death
Risk-taking tourists have been warned to stop cliff-diving after a man plunged to his death Sunday afternoon. Francesco Aronica, 23, jumped off a 20-foot cliff while traveling in Polignano a Mare, a popular tourist spot, before hitting his head and losing consciousness. Emergency responders defibrillated him while rushing to a nearby hospital, but Aronica went into cardiac arrest and died at the hospital. His death has upset residents who are calling for greater regulations to prevent similar stunts, though officials have said nothing can stop people from jumping off cliffs. Many amateur cliff-divers are inspired by professional competitors in Red Bull’s Cliff Diving World Series, which was held in the same location in June. “It is a different thing when the professionals do it, they have the equipment, the support,” Anna De Donato, the president of Polignano a Mare’s town council, told The Telegraph. “The tourists need to pay attention and avoid being reckless.” Aronica was a talented athlete that played American football in his hometown for the Catania Elephants. A club spokesperson said in a tribute, “Francesco was not just a teammate: he was a friend, a brother, part of our family. His passion, energy, and smile will forever remain in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to know him.”
New high school and college graduates entering the workforce are facing the most hostile job market since the 1980s, according to reports. Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond show that 13.4 percent of unemployed Americans in July were “new labor force entrants,” or people with no prior job experience. While the overall number of unemployed people is down to a relatively low 4.2 percent, the large number of new entrants, coupled with an increase in the number of people who have been unemployed for more than 27 weeks, suggests the job market is tightening and that companies are reluctant to expand their workforce further or take a chance on inexperienced applicants. Economist John O’Trakoun, who carried out the research for Richmond Fed, said the frozen job market is part of a “double whammy” for Gen Z, many of whom began their college careers on Zoom during pandemic lockdowns and are now entering a sluggish labor market with few opportunities for progression.
Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, was laid to rest in Montana in a private ceremony “to celebrate his life in the place he loved most,” according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly. “It was sad and there were tears, but there were also a lot of laughs remembering Brandon’s pranks and sense of humor,” the source said. “It was special for everyone to spend time in Montana walking and hiking the roads Brandon loved so much, and to gather at his home to remember him.” The talent manager purchased his $1.8 million home in Butte, Montana, to work as a rancher shortly after divorcing Clarkson. A source previously told Us Weekly that “Brandon lived a pretty quiet life in Montana. That was how he liked it. Even though he worked in entertainment in the past, that was not his personality. He was at home in Montana.” Blackstock died on Aug. 7 after battling malignant melanoma, a type of skin cancer, for over three years. He married Clarkson in October 2013 until they divorced in March 2022. The couple share two kids, a daughter and a son, and he had two other children from a previous marriage.
Firefighters endured a weird call out that saw them slice open a children’s tube slide with a 40-year-old man stuck inside it. Connecticut responders were called out to an elementary school in Vernon at around 4:30 p.m. Officials from the Town of Vernon Fire Department said the man had tried to bend at the waist to make it down the slide, leading to a shocking stop that saw him become “wedged feet and head first down the slide and stuck in the middle portion.” Temperatures at the unusual scene were high, but despite the man’s uncomfortable position, there was reportedly little to be done beyond inserting ventilation for him and cutting the slide open, a process said to have taken around 30 minutes. The man has not been named but is understood to have been in “extreme discomfort” throughout. Images show teams of specialists eventually pulling the man, in camouflage shorts and a maroon t-shirt, free of the spiral tube. “While this is a unique call for service for the fire department, the professionalism shown on scene was exemplary,” the service said in a Facebook post.
Katy Perry’s dark-horse romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is already cooling off just weeks after the two were spotted together in Montreal. The pair had dinner and drinks when Perry was in town for her Lifetimes Tour in late July, and a few days later, Trudeau was spotted at Perry’s show with his 16-year-old daughter in tow. Their communication, however, has waned in the past two weeks after “nonstop texting” in July. Sources say the reason is mostly because they’re both busy and the “newness” has worn off. But Trudeau was also reportedly bothered by all the attention their dinner generated. Other sources say Perry isn’t ready to date anyone right now. In early July, the 40-year-old pop star confirmed her split from her partner of nine years, actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. Trudeau, 53, and his wife Sophie Grégoire have been separated since August 2023. They share three children: sons Xavier, 17, and Hadrien, 11, and daughter Ella-Grace, 16.
A huge blast ripped through a ship on the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland, close to the site of a fatal bridge collapse. The 751-foot W-Sapphire bulk carrier was close to the Francis Scott Key Bridge location when it erupted in a fireball, the Baltimore City Fire Department said. No one was hurt, but authorities said responders found “damage consistent with a fire and explosion” after making their way out to the commercial vessel, which had 23 people onboard, according to The New York Times. Speaking to the outlet, BCFD spokesperson John Marsh said the W-Sapphire was still afloat but would remain in the hands of authorities in a “designated anchorage area” until the U.S. Coast Guard gives it the green light to leave. VesselFinder records the Liberia-registered ship was bound for Port Louis, Mauritius, and had been due to arrive there in mid to late September. The blast is near the site of the collision between the 947-foot Dali and the Francis Scott Key Bridge last year, which claimed the lives of six workers and destroyed the bridge built in 1977.
An assistant Attorney General has been caught in cringe footage lambasting police officers moments before they arrested her. Devon Hogan Flanagan was charged with trespassing following an incident that saw restaurant staff at the Clarke Cooke House plead with officers from the Newport Police Department to remove her from the area—while she told officers they’d come to “regret” their actions. “I want you to turn the bodycam off,” she can be heard saying in the clips gathered by NBC10WJAR. “Protocol is if a citizen requests you to turn it off,” before her friend adds, “She’s a lawyer.” The officer replies, “Well, that’s bull lawyer stuff. So that’s not true.” Conversation goes downhill from there, culminating in Flanagan repeating “I’m an AG,” as she’s led away in cuffs. “You’re going to regret it. I’m an AG.” She carried on berating officers before the door of the police cruiser was abruptly closed. Rhode Island’s Attorney General’s Office is understood to be looking into the incident, while the Daily Beast has contacted it for further details.
Donald Trump sure likes being immortalized. Presidential aide Sebastian Gorka posted a new portrait of his boss on Monday that is bound for the White House. The new painting features Trump with multiple American flags behind him. The president is wearing his beloved red tie, with the terracotta and burnt orange-colored background matching his stern face. Gorka, the senior director for counterterrorism, hinted it was not the only new artwork set to be hung at Trump HQ. “One of the new paintings of President Trump. More to come,” his caption read. Information about the artist behind the new artwork or where it will may up being hung was not immediately clear. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for more details. It will potentially end up joining another recent White House addition that illustrates Trump, Abraham Lincoln, and Ronald Reagan in the same painting. Trump is notoriously picky when it comes to his portraits. British artist Sarah Boardman painted a portrait of Trump which hung in Colorado’s State Capitol since 2019, despite the president claiming it had been “purposefully distorted.” It was replaced in Denver by a new painting, based on Trump’s official photographic presidential portrait.
Matthew Perry’s so-called “Ketamine Queen” has pleaded guilty to having sold him lethal quantities of the drug, bagging herself a plea deal in the process. On Monday, Jasveen Sangha committed to signing a statement of her guilt for five federal criminal charges—including providing the ketamine that proved fatal to the Friends star—thus avoiding a September trial. The 42-year-old joint U.K. and U.S. citizen becomes the fifth person involved in the death of the beloved actor to sign a plea deal, per Associated Press. “She’s taking responsibility for her actions,” her lawyer, Mark Geragos, said. Perry died in his Los Angeles home in 2023 at the age of 54 and an autopsy blamed his death on the acute effects of ketamine. Sangha’s plea is the final of the five in the broad investigation following his passing, and sees her admit guilt to three counts of distribution of ketamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury. None of the defendants has yet been sentenced.