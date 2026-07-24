Tourists Trapped in Raging Fires Forced to Flee

Thousands of tourists were forced to flee a luxury French holiday destination by boat as fast-moving wildfires continued to rip across southern Europe. Authorities ordered the evacuation of Lège-Cap-Ferret, an upscale resort often compared to New York’s Hamptons, after flames tore through more than 8,700 hectares of land and threatened homes. Video from the region showed frantic evacuations, with residents boarding boats to escape while others fled by car as thick smoke engulfed the area. French President Emmanuel Macron appealed to the European Union for emergency firefighting aircraft and helicopters as crews battled to contain the blaze. The crisis stretches beyond France, with Spain declaring a state of emergency after wildfires scorched more than 100,000 hectares this year and forced more than 10,000 people from their homes around Madrid. Forecasters warn the danger isn’t over, with another brutal heatwave expected to send temperatures soaring to 47C in parts of Spain and 43C in Greece, raising fears that the fire could spread even further.