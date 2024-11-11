Tourists Under Fire for Snuggling With Wombats in Vacation TikToks

Tourists are being hit with backlash for posting TikToks of themselves holding wombats on their Australian vacations, as online users call for a ban of the practice. The videos, often filmed at zoos and wildlife parks, show the visitors cooing and caressing the furry creatures. But critics say that such treatment can cause the critters distress. "It isn‘t ethical to pick up wombats like that,” wrote one commenter. “They aren‘t teddies they are animals.” Another user wrote, “Notice to all NON Australians, do not attempt to pat or lift wild wombats. It will not go well for you.” One animal-rescue creator, who was seen cradling a wombat, commented on their own post, saying: “Please don‘t ever try to and touch a wild wombat... they definitely aren‘t this friendly!” But a zoo that offers wombat holding sessions, Taralga Wildlife Park, defended the decision. Owner John Stafford told Yahoo that the experience can break misconceptions about the wildlife, and many leave “absolutely thrilled.” “People change when they realize they‘re not just some lumbering, pathetic-looking thing on the road. They’re really personable and lovely animals.”

Yahoo News