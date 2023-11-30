CHEAT SHEET
    Tourists Fume as Pro-Palestine Protest Blocks Rockefeller Tree Lighting: Report

    BAH HUMBUG

    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    The Swarovski star is seen atop the Christmas Tree during the Rockefeller Center's annual lighting ceremony in New York, November 29, 2023.

    Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

    Tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the annual tree lighting ceremony in Rockefeller Center Wednesday night were instead met with a group of several hundred pro-Palestine demonstrators who swarmed the area. Several fights broke out and a number of arrests were made, according to Deadline, as the crowd of rabble-rousers moved from the nearby News Corp. building at 47th Street and 6th Avenue and attempted to move towards the tree. They were stopped by a line of police. Visitors who wanted to see the tree were also blocked by police, with the New York Post claiming a number of tourists “routinely jeered” at the protesters. “I had planned my holiday around this event, being a big fan of Christmas ... Their strategy for sympathy is disruption, but all they’ll get out of me is a big f**k you,” U.K. visitor Jamie Fry told the outlet. The number of arrests is unclear and the tree lighting ceremony, which was televised by NBC, went ahead as planned.

