Spend Less Time Prepping and More Time Eating With This Chef-Led Meal Delivery Service
Taste the Difference
From borderline inedible heat-and-eat microwavable meals to ostentatious, time-consuming prep kits, meal delivery services often struggle to strike a balance between efficiency, taste, and healthiness. If you want a more convenient way to chow down on nutritious and delicious dishes, look no further than Tovala.
Tovala offers everything you need in a meal delivery service. Its chef-crafted and nutritionist-approved menu features a variety of dishes crafted from fresh, high-quality ingredients, including gluten-free, vegetarian, and low-carb options to accommodate any dietary restrictions. You can fill your plate with mouthwatering options like Eggplant Caponata Pasta, Crispy Chicken Potstickers, and Cheesy Chipotle Black Bean Tacos. Plus, the dishes only require one minute of prep and less than 25 minutes of cooking, ensuring an efficient and hassle-free cooking experience.
Beyond convenience and quality, what sets Tovala apart from other services is its unique Smart Oven Pro. This innovative oven scans the meals you order and uses automated multi-mode cycles to cook them to perfection. While you don’t need this one-of-a-kind oven to enjoy Tovala’s meals — your typical microwave or conventional oven will also do the trick — the device elevates the experience and ensures a consistent and delicious result every time.
Why settle for boring, uninspired meals when you can easily chow down on a restaurant-quality dish like Gnocchi Alfredo or Lemon Panko-Crusted Chicken Breast in the comfort of your home? Try Tovala today to taste the difference.
