Tow Truck Driver Fatally Shoots Man During Car Repossession Attempt, Cops Say
TRAGIC
A Florida car owner was shot dead by a tow truck driver after a vehicle repossession attempt went tragically wrong, cops said. The incident took place in Fort Lauderdale around 10 a.m. Wednesday. A woman sitting in her apartment nearby told WINK she heard gunfire and walked outside to see a tow truck driver standing over a man who appeared to have been shot. “He was calm, and as people came out he said, ‘I think I just killed the man,’” Lakeethie Sowell said. Robert Sowell said the incident confused him because he had just watched the tow truck driver hook up the man’s car and leave, he said, but apparently the driver returned. “If you took the vehicle, why would you come back?” he questioned. Cops arrived at the scene and took the tow truck driver into custody. Fort Lauderdale police said he is cooperating and no charges have been announced yet. Neither man was identified by cops.