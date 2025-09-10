Toxic Barrels Off L.A.’s Coast Found With Bizarre ‘Halos’

Carlos Alcaraz Unveils Another Horrifying Hairstyle After US Open Win
DOUBLE FAULT
Satisfied with dominating the world of tennis, Carlos Alcaraz has seemingly taken on a new challenge: finding the most outrageous hairstyle possible. On Tuesday, Alcaraz’s barber Victor Martínez posted pictures of him cutting the 22-year-old’s hair, now dyed bright platinum. The fresh look comes just two weeks after he received a controversial buzzcut on the eve of the US Open, which Alcaraz won on Sunday by beating Jannik Sinner in four electrifying sets. The buzzcut, which Alcaraz said his brother Álvaro gave him after bungling his planned cut, was so dismaying to fans that Martínez said he needed to speak with Álvaro. In his post, Martínez included pictures of him finishing off “Carlitos’s” new look, along with the caption, “Number 1 again and new look @carlitosalcatazz we are crazy.” Meanwhile, Alcaraz posted a photo dump that traced his US Open journey through his evolving hair, beginning with it being buzzed at the start of the tournament and ending with it covered in tin foil as the dying process took place. Alcaraz will now hope that his bright hair blinds his opponents, as the world number one looks to win his first Australian Open and seventh Grand Slam trophy next January.