HE WHO SMELT IT DEALT IT
Toxic Fart Halts Debate in Kenyan Assembly
A Kenyan lawmaker let out a fart so pungent that it halted a regional assembly’s debate, the BBC reports. Accusations about the source of the flatulence came after one lawmaker announced: “Honourable Speaker, one of us has polluted the air and I know who it is.” The accused denied the allegation, insisting: “I am not the one... I cannot do such a thing in front of my colleagues.” Eventually, Assembly Speaker Edwin Kakach ordered lawmakers out of the chamber so air fresheners could be brought in to clear the scene. “Get whatever flavor you will find in any office, whether it’s vanilla or strawberry,” he said. “We cannot continue sitting in an environment that smells bad.” The smell reportedly subsided before any sprays were found, allowing the debate on market stalls to continue.