Toy Maker Reveals Devastating Impact of Trump’s Tariffs

Legendary Journey frontman Steve Perry has set the record straight on rumors he might be returning to the band. The 77-year-old Californian said on X that he would not be reuniting for a third time, having left once in 1987 and again in 1998. “I’ve been hearing these recent rumors, and I wanted to speak to you all directly,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member said. “While I’m always grateful for the love people still have for Journey, the rumors about me rejoining the band are simply not true, and I want to gently put them to rest. I completely understand why people would hope for that. The music we created together means a great deal to me too. But I’m continuing to explore new creative work and really enjoy working on new music that reflects where I am today.” The “Don’t Stop Believin’” singer added, “Your loyalty has never gone unnoticed, and I am forever humbly grateful.” Grammy-nominee Perry fronted the group during its heyday in the late 1970s and 80s. The band formed in 1973 and is currently comprised of the sole remaining founder, Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Deen Castronovo, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka, and Todd Jensen.
A former American Idol hopeful who once gushed on national television about his love for his wife was arrested this week and charged with her murder in Ohio, authorities said. Caleb Flynn, 39, a former music pastor, was taken into custody by Tipp City Police on Thursday. He was booked into the county jail on one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and two counts of tampering with evidence, police said. Officers found the body of Flynn’s wife, Ashley Flynn, 37, around 2:30 a.m. Monday, after receiving a report of a burglary at the couple’s home in Tipp City. Dispatch logs obtained by WHIO-TV said: “Someone broke into the RP’s house, unknown if they are still there. Garage door is open.” Police said Ashley Flynn was shot twice and pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Court documents allege he used a 9mm handgun to fatally shoot his wife. During his 2013 American Idol audition for the singing competition’s 12th season, Flynn declared in an interview, “I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty.” Flynn appeared in court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. The court set his bail at $2 million.
Toy Maker Reveals Devastating Impact of Trump’s Tariffs
The boss of one of America’s biggest toy firms has disclosed how Donald Trump’s tariffs—now declared largely illegal by the Supreme Court—devastated his business. “2025 was a bad year for us,” Jay Foreman, CEO of Basic Fun!, which manufactures Care Bears and Lincoln Logs, said. “We ended up losing 20 percent of our business in 2025. We lost eight, nine weeks of shipping during the Liberation Day period,” he added, referring to the first batch of Trump’s trade levies, announced last April. Describing his business operations as “paralyzed” in the aftermath of those measures, Foreman expressed cautious hope for this year. He nevertheless warned that the chief threat remains the difficulty in predicting the next moves from Trump, who told parents repeatedly last year to buy their children fewer gifts for Christmas. “The only factor that my colleagues in the industry are all worried about is the volatility of the president and members of his administration,” Foreman said. “I feel like there is a sword on a string dangling over my business and have for over a year.”
A squatter who executed a bizarre plot to seize the hotel he was living in rent-free from its owners has been sentenced to jail. Mickey Barreto, 50, checked into the landmark New Yorker hotel in Manhattan with his boyfriend for one night in June 2018—and stayed for five years, without ever paying for his room. He then requested a lease under an obscure housing law and won a court case to stay. Then in 2019, Barreto filed a fake deed in a bogus attempt to claim the hotel’s ownership had been transferred to him from its owners, the Unification Church, better known as the Moonies. He was finally evicted from the New Yorker in 2023. He pleaded guilty in a Manhattan court to a felony count of filing a false instrument and was sentenced to six months in jail and five years of post-release probation, according to court records. He had originally been charged with 24 counts, 14 of which were felony fraud. A court-ordered psychiatric exam deemed Barreto unfit for trial, but after mental health and addiction treatment, he was declared competent in spring 2025. The $280-a-night art deco New Yorker opened in 1930 as the city’s biggest hotel and hosted big bands, stars of the era like Mickey Rooney, and was home to the inventor Nikola Tesla until his death. The Moonies, led by Sun Myung Moon, bought it in 1976 as a guest house for unmarried members, whose numbers decreased because of the cult’s mass weddings. It is now a Lotte.
Anna Murdoch-Mann, journalist, philanthropist, novelist, and former wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, died Tuesday, aged 81, at her home in Palm Beach, Florida. She was surrounded by family, the New York Post reported. Born Anna Torv in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1944, she emigrated to Australia at the age of nine. After her parents divorced, she raised her younger siblings before launching a reporting career at the Sydney Daily Mirror and later the Sydney Daily Telegraph. She married Rupert Murdoch in 1967 and spent 31 years at his side as he built News Corp into a global media empire. Their split in 1999 drew widespread attention. Reports at the time described the settlement as one of the largest in divorce history, with figures as high as $1.7 billion cited. Murdoch-Mann went on to author three novels and devoted much of her later life to children’s causes, including leadership roles at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Haiti’s Hospital Albert Schweitzer. In 1998, Pope John Paul II made her a Dame of the Order of St. Gregory the Great. She leaves behind her husband, Ashton dePeyster, along with her three children, Lachlan, James, and Elisabeth Murdoch, 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Tourism is booming worldwide, except in the U.S. Visitor numbers at every key global tourist destination grew last year, but the World Travel and Tourism Council says there was a 6 percent drop in trips to the U.S. So far, 2026 is off to a poor start too, with January down 4.8 percent compared to the same month a year ago. Mexico and Canada are usually the top two sources, but visitors from the latter plummeted 28 percent in January compared to January 2024. Senior vice-president at the U.S. Travel Association, Erik Hansen, said, “When 11 million international visitors aren’t showing up, the result is billions of dollars in economic losses to the travel industry.” It comes as President Trump’s administration makes it significantly harder for visitors to come to the U.S., amid bans on certain countries, higher visa fees, and ICE anxiety. “We have decided that it really is not the place we want to be at the moment,” London-based mom Michelle Cowley told the Times, after she canceled her family trip to Disneyland, Florida. Disney warned of “international visitation headwinds” at an earnings call earlier this month. The U.S. hosts the soccer World Cup this summer.
Podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen seems to regret raising a deeply contentious issue during his recent sitdown with former President Barack Obama after it sparked an absolute frenzy among MAGA figures. “What have I done,” Cohen posted on X in response to a clip of Donald Trump talking about possible evidence of alien encounters on earth. It follows after Cohen asked Obama about whether extraterrestrial beings exist over the weekend. “They’re real, but I haven’t seen them,” Obama said. Trump has since responded by ordering Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, along with “other relevant Department and Agencies,” to identify and release “Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important matters.” That post has in turn sparked a wave of frenzied support from top ranking GOP figures like White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Congresswoman Nancy Mace. “The truth belongs to the people,” Mace posted on X, along with a screenshot of the president’s message.
Shia LaBeouf reportedly used homophobic language during his Mardi Gras meltdown that resulted in battery charges early Tuesday morning. Jeffrey Damnit, born Jeffrey Klein, told People that LaBeouf, 39, shouted homophobic slurs as he walked into a New Orleans bar on Monday evening, adding that the actor was “lunging at” patrons and “screaming at everybody.” Damnit, an alleged victim of LaBeouf’s frenzy, said that he tried to calm the situation down, but LaBeouf put his finger in his face and called him a homophobic slur. “You’re a f---ing f----t,” the Transformers actor said, according to Damnit. “Everybody’s a f----t.” Damnit claims that LaBeouf struck him and punched a bartender in the face. The former child actor got into a physical fight with two individuals outside after he was removed from the bar for aggressive behavior. “Once removed from the building, the victim reported being struck by LaBeouf, who used his closed fists on the victim several times,” the police said about the incident. He got into a few more scuffles before paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment, and he was charged with two counts of simple battery. Hours after he was charged, LaBeouf was caught on camera flaunting his jail paperwork on Bourbon Street. His next court date is March 19.
In a last-minute upset, Team USA clinched the gold in the women’s hockey finals at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Canada was winning 1-0 for the first 57 minutes of the game, until the newly engaged team captain, Hilary Knight, scored, tying the rival countries two minutes before the game was set to end. In a nail-biting overtime, Megan Keller slammed the puck past Canada’s Ann-Renee Desbiens and the goalie to win the game for Team USA. Canada has won hockey gold at nearly every Winter Olympics for the past three decades, ever since the games began including the sport in their roster. This time around, Team USA was the favorite to win the 2026 Gold after a perfect record, having won all six of their run-up games to the gold medal match. Fans of Team USA quickly grew dejected a few periods into the game when the hyped-up team had yet to score a single goal. Team USA’s players were overall younger and played somewhat more nervously than Canada’s veterans until they scored with Knight’s shot.
Kunal Nayyar, 44, is putting his Big Bang Theory fortune to work—one act of generosity at a time. The actor, who played Rajesh Koothrappali across all 12 seasons of the hit CBS sitcom, revealed he spends some of his late nights scrolling GoFundMe to pay off strangers’ medical bills. “What I really love to do is go on GoFundMe at night and just pay random families’ medical bills,” Nayyar told The i Paper, describing the habit as his own “masked vigilante thing.” The philanthropy doesn’t stop there. Nayyar said he and his wife, fashion designer Neha Kapur, also support students from disadvantaged backgrounds through college scholarships and regularly donate to animal charities, driven by their shared love of dogs. With an estimated net worth of $45 million, according to Fortune, Nayyar says his wealth has been a gift. He views it as “a grace from the universe.” The actor added that being able to give back—and materially change people’s lives—is what he considers “the greatest gift.”