Toy Maker Reveals Devastating Impact of Trump’s Tariffs

1
Legendary Singer Shuts Down Rumors of a Reunion
DO STOP BELIEVIN'
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.20.26 6:14AM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: 2017 Inductee Steve Perry of Journey speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm ET/PT (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Legendary Journey frontman Steve Perry has set the record straight on rumors he might be returning to the band. The 77-year-old Californian said on X that he would not be reuniting for a third time, having left once in 1987 and again in 1998. “I’ve been hearing these recent rumors, and I wanted to speak to you all directly,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member said. “While I’m always grateful for the love people still have for Journey, the rumors about me rejoining the band are simply not true, and I want to gently put them to rest. I completely understand why people would hope for that. The music we created together means a great deal to me too. But I’m continuing to explore new creative work and really enjoy working on new music that reflects where I am today.” The “Don’t Stop Believin’” singer added, “Your loyalty has never gone unnoticed, and I am forever humbly grateful.” Grammy-nominee Perry fronted the group during its heyday in the late 1970s and 80s. The band formed in 1973 and is currently comprised of the sole remaining founder, Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Deen Castronovo, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka, and Todd Jensen.

2
‘American Idol’ Contestant Charged With Murder of Wife
HORRIFYING
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 02.20.26 12:00PM EST 
Caleb Flynn
Caleb Flynn, a former “American Idol” contestant. He was arrested Thursday for allegedly murdering his wife. American Idol

A former American Idol hopeful who once gushed on national television about his love for his wife was arrested this week and charged with her murder in Ohio, authorities said. Caleb Flynn, 39, a former music pastor, was taken into custody by Tipp City Police on Thursday. He was booked into the county jail on one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and two counts of tampering with evidence, police said. Officers found the body of Flynn’s wife, Ashley Flynn, 37, around 2:30 a.m. Monday, after receiving a report of a burglary at the couple’s home in Tipp City. Dispatch logs obtained by WHIO-TV said: “Someone broke into the RP’s house, unknown if they are still there. Garage door is open.” Police said Ashley Flynn was shot twice and pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Court documents allege he used a 9mm handgun to fatally shoot his wife. During his 2013 American Idol audition for the singing competition’s 12th season, Flynn declared in an interview, “I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty.” Flynn appeared in court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. The court set his bail at $2 million.

Shop with Scouted

This Whisper Quiet Sex Toy Will Have You Coming Back for More—Save Up to 60%
STRONG AND SILENT
Scouted Staff
Updated 02.17.26 11:47AM EST 
Published 02.11.26 6:37PM EST 
Womanizer Next air suction sex toy in red and pink resting on a bedside table next to decorative crystal lamp and candle, highlighting its sleek whisper-quiet design for Valentine’s Day
Womanizer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Romance doesn’t have to revolve around roses, dinner reservations, or even another person to feel meaningful. This year, Womanizer invites you to celebrate pleasure, connection, and self-love with a gift designed to be truly unforgettable. Plus, during the retailer’s current sale, you can save up to 60 percent sitewide.

The right toy should feel intuitive and empowering—not intimidating. The Next, Womanizer’s newest release, turns up the heat with the brand’s patented 3D Pleasure Air Technology, delivering contact-free stimulation that mimics the thrill of oral sex without any tired tongues.

Next
Use the code AFF-DAILYBEAST to save 14%
Shop At Womanizer

Imagine soft, teasing pulses one moment, slowly becoming deeper, more commanding waves the next. With 14 intensity levels to explore, the experience is totally up to you. The Next toy is also engineered with Womanizer’s new Climax Control functionality. It goes beyond adjusting speed and intensity, allowing you to choose the depth of the air waves, with three levels that create a more deliberate—and potentially multi-orgasmic—journey.

The Next is whisper quiet too, running nearly silent without sacrificing power. The sex toy activates only upon contact with skin and slips into standby mode when not in use. And the performance lives up to the promise. In consumer testing, 94 percent of participants reached orgasm, 70 percent reported more intense orgasms, and 80 percent experienced multiple orgasms. Find out what all of the hype is about during Womanizer’s limited-time sale.

3

Toy Maker Reveals Devastating Impact of Trump’s Tariffs

STUFFED
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 02.20.26 12:49PM EST 
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Care Bears soft toys are displayed during the Brand Licensing Europe at ExCel on October 04, 2023 in London, England. Brand Licensing Europe (BLE) event is dedicated to licensing and brand extension, bringing together retailers, licensees and manufacturers for three days of deal-making, networking and trend spotting. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)
John Kebble/Getty Images

The boss of one of America’s biggest toy firms has disclosed how Donald Trump’s tariffs—now declared largely illegal by the Supreme Court—devastated his business. “2025 was a bad year for us,” Jay Foreman, CEO of Basic Fun!, which manufactures Care Bears and Lincoln Logs, said. “We ended up losing 20 percent of our business in 2025. We lost eight, nine weeks of shipping during the Liberation Day period,” he added, referring to the first batch of Trump’s trade levies, announced last April. Describing his business operations as “paralyzed” in the aftermath of those measures, Foreman expressed cautious hope for this year. He nevertheless warned that the chief threat remains the difficulty in predicting the next moves from Trump, who told parents repeatedly last year to buy their children fewer gifts for Christmas. “The only factor that my colleagues in the industry are all worried about is the volatility of the president and members of his administration,” Foreman said. “I feel like there is a sword on a string dangling over my business and have for over a year.”

4
Squatter Tried to Seize Hotel from its Mass Wedding Cult Owners
LATE CHECK-OUT
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.20.26 1:23PM EST 
Published 02.20.26 1:08PM EST 
New Yorker Hotel
Gary Hershorn/Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

A squatter who executed a bizarre plot to seize the hotel he was living in rent-free from its owners has been sentenced to jail. Mickey Barreto, 50, checked into the landmark New Yorker hotel in Manhattan with his boyfriend for one night in June 2018—and stayed for five years, without ever paying for his room. He then requested a lease under an obscure housing law and won a court case to stay. Then in 2019, Barreto filed a fake deed in a bogus attempt to claim the hotel’s ownership had been transferred to him from its owners, the Unification Church, better known as the Moonies. He was finally evicted from the New Yorker in 2023. He pleaded guilty in a Manhattan court to a felony count of filing a false instrument and was sentenced to six months in jail and five years of post-release probation, according to court records. He had originally been charged with 24 counts, 14 of which were felony fraud. A court-ordered psychiatric exam deemed Barreto unfit for trial, but after mental health and addiction treatment, he was declared competent in spring 2025. The $280-a-night art deco New Yorker opened in 1930 as the city’s biggest hotel and hosted big bands, stars of the era like Mickey Rooney, and was home to the inventor Nikola Tesla until his death. The Moonies, led by Sun Myung Moon, bought it in 1976 as a guest house for unmarried members, whose numbers decreased because of the cult’s mass weddings. It is now a Lotte.

Shop with Scouted

Boost Muscle Gains and Fill Nutritional Gaps With Momentous’ Supplement Lineup
STOCK UP
Scouted Staff
Updated 02.20.26 10:21AM EST 
Published 02.18.26 1:15PM EST 
Smiling woman with braided hair holding a white shaker bottle in front of a blue brick wall.
Yilmaz Akin, Unsplash

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Running on cold brew and sugary energy bars? When your days are packed with deadlines and meals are squeezed in between errands, your nutrition can quietly (and quickly) take the backseat. If you’re looking for simple, low-effort ways to shore up your wellness routine, meet protein goals, and support lean muscle mass, The Vitamin Shoppe has got your back. The retailer is now carrying one of our favorite supplement brands, Momentous.

Momentous Creatine Powder
See At Vitamin Shoppe

While the brand offers a slew of vitamins and supplements to help fill in nutritional gaps, Momentous' creatine collection is among its bestsellers. These formulas are backed by rigorous third-party testing, including NSF Certified for Sport credentials. The brand’s creatine powders and gummies are made with Momentous’ proprietary 100 percent Creapure, the most studied form of creatine. The powder is unflavored for easy mixing and supports muscle recovery along with cognitive performance. If you’re ready to get on the creatine bandwagon, Momentous’ formulas are second to none.

5
Mother of Murdoch Media Empire Heirs Dies at 81
MEDIA MATRIARCH
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 02.20.26 10:21AM EST 
Anna Murdoch-Mann
Anna Murdoch-Mann, second wife of Rupert Murdoch. They announced their separation April 1998. Paul Harris/Getty Images

Anna Murdoch-Mann, journalist, philanthropist, novelist, and former wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, died Tuesday, aged 81, at her home in Palm Beach, Florida. She was surrounded by family, the New York Post reported. Born Anna Torv in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1944, she emigrated to Australia at the age of nine. After her parents divorced, she raised her younger siblings before launching a reporting career at the Sydney Daily Mirror and later the Sydney Daily Telegraph. She married Rupert Murdoch in 1967 and spent 31 years at his side as he built News Corp into a global media empire. Their split in 1999 drew widespread attention. Reports at the time described the settlement as one of the largest in divorce history, with figures as high as $1.7 billion cited. Murdoch-Mann went on to author three novels and devoted much of her later life to children’s causes, including leadership roles at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Haiti’s Hospital Albert Schweitzer. In 1998, Pope John Paul II made her a Dame of the Order of St. Gregory the Great. She leaves behind her husband, Ashton dePeyster, along with her three children, Lachlan, James, and Elisabeth Murdoch, 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

6
U.S. Was Only Major World Destination Where Tourism Declined in 2025
UGLY DUCKLING
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.20.26 10:40AM EST 
US Tourism
Getty

Tourism is booming worldwide, except in the U.S. Visitor numbers at every key global tourist destination grew last year, but the World Travel and Tourism Council says there was a 6 percent drop in trips to the U.S. So far, 2026 is off to a poor start too, with January down 4.8 percent compared to the same month a year ago. Mexico and Canada are usually the top two sources, but visitors from the latter plummeted 28 percent in January compared to January 2024. Senior vice-president at the U.S. Travel Association, Erik Hansen, said, “When 11 million international visitors aren’t showing up, the result is billions of dollars in economic losses to the travel industry.” It comes as President Trump’s administration makes it significantly harder for visitors to come to the U.S., amid bans on certain countries, higher visa fees, and ICE anxiety. “We have decided that it really is not the place we want to be at the moment,” London-based mom Michelle Cowley told the Times, after she canceled her family trip to Disneyland, Florida. Disney warned of “international visitation headwinds” at an earnings call earlier this month. The U.S. hosts the soccer World Cup this summer.

Read it at The New York Times

7
Obama Interviewer Regrets Question That Sparked Trump Firestorm
OUT OF THIS WORLD
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 02.20.26 7:35AM EST 
Published 02.20.26 7:29AM EST 
Barack Obama
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a Democracy Forum event held by the Obama Foundation at the Javits Center on November 17, 2022 in New York City. The all day event featured speakers from a variety of backgrounds conversing on the state of global democracy and opportunities for the next generation of global leaders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen seems to regret raising a deeply contentious issue during his recent sitdown with former President Barack Obama after it sparked an absolute frenzy among MAGA figures. “What have I done,” Cohen posted on X in response to a clip of Donald Trump talking about possible evidence of alien encounters on earth. It follows after Cohen asked Obama about whether extraterrestrial beings exist over the weekend. “They’re real, but I haven’t seen them,” Obama said. Trump has since responded by ordering Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, along with “other relevant Department and Agencies,” to identify and release “Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important matters.” That post has in turn sparked a wave of frenzied support from top ranking GOP figures like White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Congresswoman Nancy Mace. “The truth belongs to the people,” Mace posted on X, along with a screenshot of the president’s message.

8
Shia LaBeouf Accused of Hate Crime in Mardi Gras Rampage
SHAMEFUL
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.20.26 9:53AM EST 
Published 02.19.26 7:16PM EST 
Shia LaBeouf walks the red carpet at the premiere of the film "The Phoenician Scheme" at the 78th Cannes International Film Festival in 2025.
Shia LaBeouf walks the red carpet at the premiere of the film "The Phoenician Scheme" at the 78th Cannes International Film Festival in 2025. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Shia LaBeouf reportedly used homophobic language during his Mardi Gras meltdown that resulted in battery charges early Tuesday morning. Jeffrey Damnit, born Jeffrey Klein, told People that LaBeouf, 39, shouted homophobic slurs as he walked into a New Orleans bar on Monday evening, adding that the actor was “lunging at” patrons and “screaming at everybody.” Damnit, an alleged victim of LaBeouf’s frenzy, said that he tried to calm the situation down, but LaBeouf put his finger in his face and called him a homophobic slur. “You’re a f---ing f----t,” the Transformers actor said, according to Damnit. “Everybody’s a f----t.” Damnit claims that LaBeouf struck him and punched a bartender in the face. The former child actor got into a physical fight with two individuals outside after he was removed from the bar for aggressive behavior. “Once removed from the building, the victim reported being struck by LaBeouf, who used his closed fists on the victim several times,” the police said about the incident. He got into a few more scuffles before paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment, and he was charged with two counts of simple battery. Hours after he was charged, LaBeouf was caught on camera flaunting his jail paperwork on Bourbon Street. His next court date is March 19.

Shop with Scouted

Nurses and Athletes Swear by This Over-the-Counter Muscle Relief Cream
NATURAL RELIEF
Scouted Staff
Published 02.12.26 4:23PM EST 
Penetrex pain relief cream
Penetrex.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.

While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.

Penetrex Joint & Muscle Therapy Cream
Shop At Amazon

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller.

Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.

9
U.S. Scores Gold in Nail-Biting Olympic Women’s Hockey Final
BUZZER BEATER
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.19.26 7:01PM EST 
Published 02.19.26 6:58PM EST 
Hilary Knight of Team United States looks on in the third period during the Women's Preliminary Round Group A match between the United States and Switzerland on day three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 09, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
Hilary Knight of Team United States looks on in the third period during the Women's Preliminary Round Group A match between the United States and Switzerland on day three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 09, 2026 in Milan, Italy. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

In a last-minute upset, Team USA clinched the gold in the women’s hockey finals at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Canada was winning 1-0 for the first 57 minutes of the game, until the newly engaged team captain, Hilary Knight, scored, tying the rival countries two minutes before the game was set to end. In a nail-biting overtime, Megan Keller slammed the puck past Canada’s Ann-Renee Desbiens and the goalie to win the game for Team USA. Canada has won hockey gold at nearly every Winter Olympics for the past three decades, ever since the games began including the sport in their roster. This time around, Team USA was the favorite to win the 2026 Gold after a perfect record, having won all six of their run-up games to the gold medal match. Fans of Team USA quickly grew dejected a few periods into the game when the hyped-up team had yet to score a single goal. Team USA’s players were overall younger and played somewhat more nervously than Canada’s veterans until they scored with Knight’s shot.

10
‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Reveals How He Spends His Fortune
SYNDICATION SANTA
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.19.26 1:42PM EST 
Kunal Nayyar
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Kunal Nayyar attends World Premiere of Christmas Karma at Curzon Mayfair on November 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Freuds ) Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Freuds

Kunal Nayyar, 44, is putting his Big Bang Theory fortune to work—one act of generosity at a time. The actor, who played Rajesh Koothrappali across all 12 seasons of the hit CBS sitcom, revealed he spends some of his late nights scrolling GoFundMe to pay off strangers’ medical bills. “What I really love to do is go on GoFundMe at night and just pay random families’ medical bills,” Nayyar told The i Paper, describing the habit as his own “masked vigilante thing.” The philanthropy doesn’t stop there. Nayyar said he and his wife, fashion designer Neha Kapur, also support students from disadvantaged backgrounds through college scholarships and regularly donate to animal charities, driven by their shared love of dogs. With an estimated net worth of $45 million, according to Fortune, Nayyar says his wealth has been a gift. He views it as “a grace from the universe.” The actor added that being able to give back—and materially change people’s lives—is what he considers “the greatest gift.”

