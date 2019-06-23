Toy Story 4 Has Disappointing Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Walt Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” didn’t exactly bomb on its weekend debut, but at $118 million, the sequel brought in far less than the $140-150 industry analysts predicted, according to the Associated Press. It still ranks as the fourth-highest animated opening of all time after “Shrek the Third” which made $122 million in 2007, “Finding Dory” which brought in $135 million in 2016 and “Incredibles 2” that debuted domestically with $183 million at the box office in 2018. “Toy Story 3” brought in the equivalent of $129 million when it debuted nine years ago.