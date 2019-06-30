CHEAT SHEET
BABY, YOU’RE A RICH MAN
‘Toy Story 4’ Maintains No. 1 Box Office Slot, ‘Yesterday’ Exceeds Box Office Expectations
“Toy Story 4” held on to the coveted top-spot at the box office in its second week, but it was musical romantic comedy film “Yesterday” that had the most exciting weekend. The Beatles-centric film came in third at the box office, surpassing industry expectations and raking in an estimated $17 million, the Associated Press reports. Universal’s President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution Jim Orr said the film’s originality and feel-good nature helped propel it to an impressive opening weekend. The movie, starring Himesh Patel, follows what happens when a man passes off The Beatles’ music as his own after the rest of the world can’t remember the music’s existence. “Toy Story 4” made an additional $57.9 million this week following a disappointing opening weekend in which it made $20 million less than predicted. Despite underperforming, the Disney film still stands as one of the top-grossing films of the year thus far.
“Avengers: Endgame” also reappeared in the box office top-10 following its release with new footage. The release has been labelled an attempt to surpass “Avatar” for the title of highest-grossing film of all time. The superhero epic currently falls short of the $2.79 billion record, but this weekend put it closer than ever at $2.76 billion.