‘Toy Story’ Star Says Erika Kirk Inspired Him to Forgive His Dad’s Killer

Emmys Host Defends Stunt That Made Everyone Cringe
HOW CHARITABLE
Comedian Nate Bargatze has defended his Emmy Awards stunt, in which he threatened to reduce a $100,000 charitable donation for every second a winner’s acceptance speech ran over time. Speaking on his Nateland podcast, the host of the ceremony said the idea to deduct $1,000 for every second beyond 45 seconds “came from a real place of heart” and was meant to make the show “fun,” according to CNN. He added that he thought some stars might use the gimmick to purposely go long and pledge even more to the Boys & Girls Club of America, while others might cut their speeches short to boost his own promised contributions. “In my head, I pictured it as they could then go long, but then be a hero. So it was like a win-win,” Bargatze said. The host added that he was never “not gonna not” give money to the kids’ charity, even if the $100,000 was reduced to zero. Ultimately, CBS, which broadcast the Emmys, provided an additional $100,000 on top of Bargatze’s increased donation of $250,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.