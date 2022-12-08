From toys to collectibles to costumes, Toynk stocks a wide array of must-have merchandise from all of your favorite fandoms. These officially licensed superhero throw blankets are made with warm sherpa fur, feature iconic superheroes, and are oversized for extra coziness (or to wear as a cape when no one is watching).

Featuring over 72 unique comic book covers — including first appearances of many fan-favorite characters — this throw blanket is thick, fuzzy, and great for cuddling after a long day of fighting injustice (aka sitting in meetings that should have been emails).

Marvel Comics Oversized Fleece Sherpa Blanket Buy at Toynk $ 58 Free Shipping

This gigantic blanket is large enough to cover a king-sized bed and soft enough to stop even the angriest scientist from going mad with rage.

Marvel Incredible Hulk Oversized Fleece Sherpa Blanket Buy at Toynk $ 70 Free Shipping

With its instantly recognizable shield design, this throw blanket is great for keeping the cold at bay. Intergalactic threats? Not so much.

Marvel Captain America Shield Blanket Buy at Toynk $ 66 Free Shipping

In celebration of his 60th anniversary, this blanket has a colorful collage of 60 comic covers featuring everyone's favorite web-slinging superhero.

Marvel Spider-Man Sherpa Blanket Buy at Toynk $ 60 Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.