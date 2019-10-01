CHEAT SHEET
Track Coach Alberto Salazar Slapped With 4-Year Doping Ban
Top track coach Alberto Salazar was handed a four-year ban from the sport by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), the Associated Press reports. In a news release issued on Monday, the USADA alleged that while working for the Nike Oregon Project, Salazar possessed and trafficked testosterone. He also allegedly tampered or attempted to tamper with the “doping control process,” according to the USADA. Salazar has trained four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah, and was able to train other top runners in the Nike Oregon Project. A paid consultant for the project, Jeffrey Brown, is also accused of “tampering with patient records,” administering a supposed performance-enhancer, and being complicit in Salazar's actions. This followed a four-year investigation by the USADA, which was prompted after a BBC News report detailing the Salazar’s training practices raised questions.