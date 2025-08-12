Track Star Breaks Silence After Domestic Violence Arrest
Track star Sha’Carri Richardson has broken her silence about her domestic violence arrest after she allegedly shoved her boyfriend last month at a Seattle airport. The Olympic gold medalist apologized in an Instagram story Tuesday to boyfriend, fellow Olympian Christian Coleman, after she was caught on camera shoving him at Seattle-Tacoma Airport. “I apologize to Christian,” read the post. “He came into my life [and] gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I’ve experienced in my past.” On July 27, security footage showed Richardson shoving Coleman multiple times before she was charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault. Richardson, who said she was doing “a lot of self reflection” and had “deep care” for her boyfriend, explained that her actions stemmed from past trauma. “Due to my past trauma [and] pain, I was blind [and] blocked off to not only receive it but give it,” she continued. Coleman, who is also an Olympic gold medalist track athlete, has refused to press charges and has rejected the label of a victim. “For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all round,” Coleman said. Richardson also expressed appreciation for her family and fans for holding her accountable. ”I refused to run away," said the athlete, saying she was seeking “a certain level of help.”