Trader Joe’s Recalls Products That May Contain Bugs, Rocks
🤢🤢🤢
Trader Joe’s has issued a recall this week over concerns its broccoli cheddar soup may contain insects and premade falafel may contain rocks, the grocery chain announced. The affected products have been wiped off the shelves and destroyed, and Trader Joe’s is urging customers to throw away the product or return it for a full refund. For its buggy broccoli cheddar soup, the company said “no known adverse health effects have been reported to date.” When asked about how the contaminants crawled into their food (literally), a Trader Joe’s spokesperson told the Associated Press that “there was an issue in the manufacturing processes in the facilities.” “We pulled the product from our shelves as soon as we were made aware of the issue. Once we understood the issue we notified our customers,” the spokesperson said. While Trader Joe’s did not specify how many products have been impacted, the Food and Drug Administration reported that there are at least 10,889 affected cases for the soup.