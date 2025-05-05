U.S. News

Tragedy as Influencer Yacht Capsizes With No Casualties

The watercraft was allegedly over capacity, though no formal cause has been given.

William Vaillancourt
Thirty-two passengers had to be rescued from a sinking Lamborghini Tecnomar yacht off the coast of Miami Beach.

No one on board the 63-foot craft—whose capacity was only 16, according to Fox News—was injured during the incident on Saturday, the Coast Guard said.

Authorities have not yet identified the yacht’s owner or established a definitive cause for the sinking.

“Special thank you to the Good Samaritan boat operators in the vicinity who also rendered assistance,” the agency added in a social media post.

The Miami Beach Ocean Rescue, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, and the City of Miami Fire Rescue assisted with the rescue. The passengers—mostly women—were taken to the Miami Beach Marina.

Witnesses described the rescue, during which passengers were standing on top of the multimillion-dollar craft.

“We saw, like, a bunch of cop boats, like police boats, and there was another yacht that was flipped over, completely vertical in the water,” Rachel Miller told WSVN-TV News.

