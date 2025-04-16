U.S. News

Tragic State of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s Home Revealed in New Pics

Police have released bodycam footage of their discovery of the Hollywood actor and his wife.

Yasmeen Hamadeh
Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa pose for a portrait in 1986 in Los Angeles, California.
Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

New photos and video capture the tragic state of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s home in their final days.

The couple, 95 and 65 respectively, were found dead in their New Mexico home in February after a maintenance worker grew concerned.

Footage and pictures from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office of cops’ initial discovery inside the home were released Tuesday and obtained by the New York Post and Associated Press. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The footage shows police walking through various rooms in the house, along with the discovery of one of the couple’s dogs sitting beside Arakawa’s body. Hackman’s body is discovered shortly afterward near the kitchen.

Cops found excrement sitting inside the bathroom’s toilet bowls, and a blood-stained pillow in one of the couple’s bedrooms.
Piles of clothing dominate a storage space in Gene Hackman’s home.
Clutter fills one of the home’s bathtubs.
As police walk through various parts of the house, the unkempt state of Hackman and Arakawa’s home is revealed. Several rooms appeared to be completely filled with clutter.

The couple’s home was said to have been infested with rodents, according to records from the New Mexico Department of Public Health obtained by People magazine.

Multiple dead rodents and nests were apparently found throughout their property. The primary residence however, seemed to show no sign of rodent activity.

Piles of medication for both humans and dogs were found mixed together in a drawer.
Police found and tagged several "hazardous materials” in the home.
Police also released records of Arakawa’s Google searches before her death, which included inquiries into COVID-19 symptoms.

Arakawa, who was determined to have died a week before Hackman, passed from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a flu-like virus typically contracted from exposure to rodent excrement.

Meanwhile, authorities ruled Hackman died from a combination of heart disease, high blood pressure, and advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

Authorities found the couple‘s property to be the site of a rat infestation. Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office
Piles of medication for both humans and dogs were found mixed together in a drawer.
One of the couple’s three dogs, Zinna was also found dead inside a crate, which the Santa Fe County animal control attributed to likely dehydration and starvation.

Hackman and Arakawa have been married since 1991.

The 95-year-old was one of the industry’s most celebrated actors, tallying roles in a slew of acclaimed films like The French Connection and The Royal Tenenbaums.

Arakawa was also a seasoned classical pianist who performed alongside the Honolulu Symphony Orchestra.

Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead Feb. 26.
One of the couple’s dogs was found dead in a crate. Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office

The couple were reportedly laid to rest in a private memorial Tuesday with close family in attendance.

Cluttered home
