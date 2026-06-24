Tragic Update After Magician Suddenly Vanishes

The search for a missing Australian magician has ended in tragedy. Authorities found the body of 26-year-old Daniel Hidden in bushland at Mount Cougal National Park in Queensland’s Currumbin Valley on Wednesday, 10 days after he disappeared. Hidden, from the Gold Coast, was last seen leaving his Broadbeach home at about 3 a.m. on June 14 in a silver Hyundai Santa Fe towing a Galaxy caravan. Police located the vehicle and caravan two days later at a car park, prompting a major multi-agency search operation. Queensland Police said Hidden’s body was found at about 11 a.m. local time on Wednesday following a 10-day search involving police, Polair, drones, and members of the Australian Defence Force. The death is not being treated as suspicious, police said. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death remain ongoing. “We have the family out on scene and obviously they’re very distraught and our thoughts are with them,” Acting Inspector Brett Jackson said. Police had described Hidden’s disappearance as being out of character. His phone was reportedly switched off about three hours after he was last seen.