Tragic Update on U.S. Soldier Missing in Morocco
The remains of one U.S. Army soldier who went missing during a training exercise in Morocco have been recovered in the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. Army announced in a press release on Sunday. The remains were those of 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., 27, from Richmond, Virginia, according to the Army. Key, who served as a 14A Air Defense Artillery officer, was one of two soldiers who disappeared off the cliffs near the Cap Draa Training Area in Morocco on May 2 during the annual African Lion exercise. A military search team located Key’s remains around 8:55 a.m. on Saturday, the army said. “Today, we mourn the loss of 1st Lt. Kendrick Key, whose remains were recovered in Morocco,” said Brig. Gen Curtis King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command. “Our hearts are with his Family, friends, teammates, and all who knew and served alongside him. The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Family is grieving, and we will continue to support one another and 1st Lt. Key’s Family as we honor his life and service.” Among Key’s decorations were the Army Achievement Medal and Army Service Ribbon. The other missing soldier, who has yet to be identified, has not been found.