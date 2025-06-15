Trailblazing Estée Lauder Chairman Emeritus Dies at 92

Riley Gaines took a dig at Olympic gymnast Simone Biles when announcing her pregnancy at the Young Women’s Leadership Summit. While unveiling her baby bump to the crowd, the former swimmer referred to her and Biles’ public spat over trans athletes in sports and said: “I think the funniest thing about this to me [is] her saying, ‘Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a man.’” “How many men do you know that have this?” she continued, showing off her bump. Gaines and Biles first clashed on social media last week after the conservative activist commented on the Minnesota State High School League winning their first softball state championship. “To be expected when your star player is a boy,” Gaines wrote, referring to the team’s pitcher, Marissa Rothenberger, who is trans. In response to Gaines’ transphobic post, Biles wrote: “@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick … You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive ... But instead...You bully them... One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!” In a separate post on X, which Gaines was referring to during her pregnancy announcement, Biles added: “Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.” Gaines is welcoming a baby girl with her husband, Louis Barker.
Footage has emerged of the Minnesota murder suspect dancing because he was “excited about Jesus.” A video posted by La Borne Matadi, an evangelical church based in Matadi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, appears to show Vance Luther Boelter, 57, hopping around on stage in front of a crowd in 2021, imploring people to praise God. “When I get excited, I want to dance ... what Jesus did for me. Jesus is God, almighty God. He saved my life,” Boelter shouts into a microphone. “Whoo. I’m excited about God, and I want to worship him. [Jesus] is coming again, and he’s got plans and purposes for each one of you and for me.” Boelter then calls on members of the congregation to “get out of the boat.” He says, “Stop looking around at what other people are doing, just get out of the boat and walk on the water. If you’re getting closer to Jesus, you will win. You will succeed.” Boelter’s speech is translated in real time into French for the audience, which offers muted applause to the antics on stage. It was not immediately clear why Boelter was in the Congo. Boelter is the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of a top Democratic lawmaker and her husband and a second attack on a state Senator and his wife in Minnesota on Saturday.
Trailblazing Estée Lauder Chairman Emeritus Dies at 92
Powerhouse beauty executive Leonard A. Lauder has died at 92. The chairman emeritus of Estée Lauder Companies passed on June 14 surrounded by family, a statement from the cosmetics conglomerate read Sunday. The eldest son of company founders, namesake Estée and Joseph Lauder, Leonard played a pioneering role in transforming the beauty brand from a small-scale operation into a billion-dollar cosmetics empire. After formally joining the company in 1958, Leonard assumed a variety of roles over his 60-plus years at the brand, including serving as its president from 1972 to 1995 and as its chief executive officer from 1982 to 1999. He also spearheaded the launch of several prestige beauty brands, including Clinique and Aramis. “Throughout his life, my father worked tirelessly to build and transform the beauty industry, pioneering many of the innovations, trends, and best practices that are foundational to the industry today,” Leonard’s son and the chair of the board of directors at Estée Lauder Companies, William P. Lauder, said in a statement. “His impact was enormous. He believed that employees were the heart and soul of our company, and they adored him and moments spent with him.”
Norma Swenson—a co-author of the groundbreaking book, Our Bodies, Ourselves—has died at age 93, The New York Times reported. According to the author’s daughter, she died due to complications from cancer. The book, first released in 1970 by the Boston Women’s Health Book Collective, became a flashpoint for women’s health and health care, igniting candid conversations about childbirth, aging, and feminism across the world with 225,000 copies sold in its first run. Swenson joined the collective in 1971 and was remembered as one of several women who were key to moving the book to a global stage and its accompanying nonprofit, Our Bodies Ourselves, to global recognition, the Times reported. “Norma was always committed to an intersectional approach,” said Judy Norsigian, a core member of the book collective, which today provides small grants to women’s health groups to support women. About the women’s health movement, Swenson told the Times in 1985, “It’s not that things have so dramatically improved for women,” she said. “But they’d be much worse if it were not for the pressure of the women’s health movement.” The book, last updated in 2011, has sold more than 4 million copies and has been translated into 34 languages.
Cher’s son has reportedly been hospitalized after overdosing Saturday morning. According to sources familiar with the matter, Cher and Greg Allman’s son, Elijah Blue Allman, 48, was brought to a hospital in Joshua Tree, California, after an overdose. Sources told TMZ that he was lucky to still be alive, with another source telling the outlet that Cher is concerned for her son’s well-being and is doing all she can to help him. Allman has previously been candid about his substance abuse, revealing in a 2014 interview that he started taking drugs when he was 11 years old, gradually progressing to hard drugs heroin and opiates to “escape all the things in my past.” He also said he had “some close calls” with overdosing and “some moments of really feeling at the edge of mortality.” In 2023, Cher filed for conservatorship of her son’s estate, claiming that any money he received would “immediately be spent on drugs” and put his life “at risk.” Court documents obtained by Page Six showed that Cher said that Allman was dealing with “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.” The “Believe” singer ultimately dropped her bid for conservatorship. TMZ didn’t know what drugs Allman allegedly took.
Billionaire Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has made her drag debut as “Vivllainous.” Wilson, 21, showed off vampy makeup and smooth moves complemented by a black bodysuit and corset in video clips added to her Instagram story Saturday that documented her first show as part of drag star Pattie Gonia’s SAVE HER! – An Environmental Drag Show in Los Angeles. On the heels of her performance, Wilson appeared fired up as she discussed getting her face “beat” with the help of drag queen Noxxia Datura. Datura, who is also featured in the show, even gave Wilson a shout-out on Instagram, writing, “Painted @vivllainous for her drag debut at the SAVE HER! show, served cvnty moth and shook my fans 😝 thank you to @pattiegonia and the entire SAVE HER! team for having me!!! last night was sosososooo incredible.” The drag show’s proceeds went to benefit a legal defense fund for migrants in the Los Angeles area, according to a description of the event. Wilson, one of six children Musk shares with ex-wife Justine Wilson, waved a transgender pride flag as she performed to JJ’s hit song Wasted Love.
Adam Brody, best known for his roles as Seth Cohen on The OC and Noah on Nobody Wants This, revealed during a comedy roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter that there was one role he desperately wanted early in his career but didn’t get: Blue’s Clues. When asked what project they fought hardest for, Brody responded, “I really wanted Blue’s Clues early on... I tried real hard, yeah. It was like 1999, I auditioned for it, I wanted it, I didn’t get it. But I would’ve loved it.” Brody also mentioned missing out on a role on Dawson’s Creek that eventually went to Michael Pitt—that of freshman football player Henry Parker. Fortunately, Brody soon found success as Dave Rygalski on Gilmore Girls before moving onto his breakout role as the sardonic Seth Cohen on The OC. His performance in last year’s Nobody Wants This earned him his first Golden Globe nomination.
Erin Moriarty, who plays Annie January on Prime Video’s The Boys, took to Instagram this week to share news of her diagnosis of Graves’ disease. In the post, she wrote, “Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/every body. Your experience will be different from mine. My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely. One thing I can say: if I hadn’t chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would’ve caught this sooner. A month ago, I was diagnosed with Graves’ disease.“ She continued, ”Within 24 hours of beginning treatment, I felt the light coming back on. It’s been increasing in strength ever since. If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked. Don’t ‘suck it up’ and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy. Sh--’s hard enough as is.” Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes hyperthyroidism, and is more common in women and those over the age of 30.
The world’s smallest violin—tinier than the width of a human hair—has been crafted by scientists in the U.K. In what sounds like the perfect birthday gag gift, the platinum-built violin measures just 35 microns high by 13 microns wide—a tiny fraction of a millimeter. By comparison, a strand of human hair is typically 17 to 180 microns across. The team at Loughborough University in England created the miniscule instrument as a wink to the classic sarcastic retort “can you hear the world’s smallest violin playing just for you?,” typically used to mock someone’s overly dramatic reaction, which they reference in their news release. While it might seem like fun, the physicists say building the violin was useful in testing the University’s new nanolithography system—cutting-edge technology that allows researchers to build and study structures at microscale. While they aren’t confident it is, in fact, the world’s smallest, they note that “it is very small.” Sadly, the violin is so thin that it’s almost a two-dimensional object, meaning it won’t play a note. But it will play the joke perfectly.
An executive assistant who worked on the New York and Salt Lake City iterations of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise has died in childbirth. The announcement was made by Shed Media, the production company that produces the franchise. In a post on the company’s Instagram, it explains that Lauren Miller tragically passed away moments after giving birth to her son, Jackson. Miller had worked for Shed Media for almost nine years and is survived by her husband, Kevin, and 3-year-old daughter Emma. In a comment on the post, Miller’s husband Kevin wrote, “Lauren is truly the love of my life and I will miss her every moment of every day. She lives on through her children and we have peace knowing she is in heaven with God looking down on us and keeping us safe and filled with love.” A GoFundMe set up to support the family has raised more than $135,000. A Thursday update to the GoFundMe page noted that Jack, who had originally been placed in the NICU, was at home with his father and big sister. “[Kevin says that] he has been an angel and has eaten and slept like a champ,” read the update. “He is so alert and attentive already at just 4 days old.”