Trailblazing NFL Green Bay Packers Legend Dies at 95

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Astronaut Brought to Life by Tom Hanks Dies at 97
THE RIGHT STUFF
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 08.08.25 5:01PM EDT 
Published 08.08.25 4:50PM EDT 
Portrait of NASA astronaut Jim Lovell
Portrait of NASA astronaut Jim Lovell NASA

James A. Lovell—the astronaut who commanded NASA’s 1970 Apollo 13 mission and was portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1995 film of the same name—has died. He was 97. “We are enormously proud of [Lovell’s] amazing life and career accomplishments, highlighted by his legendary leadership in pioneering human space flight,” his family said. “But, to all of us, he was Dad, Granddad, and the Leader of our family. Most importantly, he was our Hero.” NASA’s Apollo 13 flight to the moon became known as a “successful failure” after the spacecraft suffered an oxygen tank explosion while thousands of miles from Earth. Lovell was praised as the guiding force behind the flight’s safe return which millions around the world watched. Moments after the explosion, Lovell reported to NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston, Texas: “Houston, we’ve had a problem here.” His sang-froid was immortalized, if misquoted, as “Houston, we have a problem.” A Navy pilot from Cleveland, Ohio, Lovell had been to space before Apollo 13 on two Gemini missions and Apollo 8, which was the first to circle the Moon. The explosion on Apollo 13 cost him the chance to walk on the Moon but made him an American hero. Acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy said Friday, “Jim’s character and steadfast courage helped our nation reach the Moon and turned a potential tragedy into a success from which we learned an enormous amount.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Deadly Flesh-Eating Bacteria Mysteriously on the Rise This Summer
NIGHTMARE FUEL
Janna Brancolini
Updated 08.08.25 4:17PM EDT 
Published 08.08.25 11:52AM EDT 
Umbrellas and swimmers at Clearwater Beach in Florida, USA.
NurPhoto/Ronaldo Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A deadly “flesh-eating” bacteria that thrives in warm seawater is on the rise this summer across the southeastern coast of the United States. At least five people have died this year in Florida, four in Louisiana, and one in North Carolina after being infected with the Vibriodies vulnificus bacteria. The bacteria can enter the body through open wounds and cause the surrounding tissue to die, a condition known as necrotizing fasciitis, or can be spread by eating contaminated foods, especially raw oysters. If the infection progresses, it can enter the bloodstream and cause sepsis. About one in five patients infected with Vibrio vulnificus dies. Although still rare, experts say it’s unusual to have so many cases so early in the summer, especially since hurricane season has only just started. The bacteria can linger in hurricane floodwater, but something else must have triggered the pathogens more than usual this year. As ocean temperatures rise, cases have also been found farther north, including in New York, Connecticut, and Maryland. The infections can be treated with antibiotics, meaning it’s important to seek medical care if symptoms—such as redness, swelling, and “bull’s-eye” blisters—emerge.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Enjoy Better Sound At Home and On the Go With These Bose Essentials From QVC
SOUND EFFECTS
AD BY QVC
Published 08.07.25 12:01AM EDT 
Hand holding a pair of Bose wireless bluetooth earbuds, available at QVC
QVC

Whether at home or on the go, high-quality audio is essential—and for decades, Bose has been one of the most trusted names for delivering premium sound wherever and whenever you need it. While there’s never a bad time to upgrade everyday gear like speakers and headphones, QVC is making it easier than ever with its curated selection of top Bose essentials, including more than 25% off the brand’s premier bluetooth soundbar.

These wireless headphones feature bold sound, spatialized audio, and a comfortable design, making them an undeniable pick for audiophiles and everyday listeners alike.

Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Price taken at the time of publication.
Buy At QVC$359

Need something more mobile to match your lifestyle? These wireless earbuds offer the same noise-cancelling technology at a smaller scale, along with customizable tap control to let you fine-tune your listening experience while on the go.

Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Earbuds
Price taken at the time of publication.
Buy At QVC$179

Keeping things portable, this micro bluetooth speaker is a must-have for summer, whether you’re lounging by the pool, hiking a trail, or stealing some shade at the park.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker
Price taken at the time of publication.
Buy At QVC$120

Of course, no premium audio experience is complete without a home entertainment setup—and Bose’s flagship bluetooth soundbar is an instant upgrade to any set-up. Plus, QVC is offering a limited-time discount of over 25% off, making now the time to act!

Bose Solo Series II Bluetooth Soundbar
Price taken at the time of publication. Reflects 27% discount.
Buy At QVC$145

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Macaulay Culkin Reveals One ’90s Movie He Regrets Not Doing
‘OH DANG’
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 08.08.25 3:46PM EDT 
Macaulay Culkin
Kimberly White/Getty Images for Nasdaq Entrepre

Macaulay Culkin revealed one film he regretted not being part of during his temporary retirement in the mid-1990s. The Home Alone star, who put his acting career on hold when he was 14 after playing the titular role in 1994’s Ritchie Rich, said he liked the 1998 Wes Anderson-directed comedy Rushmore. “I was kind of voraciously reading through the scripts, but there was a couple that slipped through,” the 44-year-old said on Thursday’s episode of the YouTube show Hot Ones. “I remember about two years later, clearing out the house and throwing out the old scripts, and I saw the one that I didn’t read was Rushmore. I was like, ‘Oh dang.’” The role Culkin had been considered for ultimately went to Jason Schwartzman, and the film—which stars Bill Murray, Luke Wilson and Olivia Williams—ended up being included in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry. Culkin said that Schwartman’s portrayal was great. “But at the same time I’m like, ‘Oh man, that would have been a ball and a biscuit.’ I probably could have done that one.” Culkin returned to the big screen in 2003, playing the lead in the crime drama Party Monster.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Sydney Sweeney Rumored to Feature in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’
THE DEVIL WEARS DENIM
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.08.25 1:49PM EDT 
Published 08.08.25 1:27PM EDT 
Sydney Sweeney and the hooded figure rumored to be her.
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Despite her recent American Eagle ad controversy, Sydney Sweeney’s career is reaching new heights. Now, the Euphoria actress, 27, is rumored to have a part in the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada after she was reportedly spotted on set. A celebrity fan X account posted a video of a hooded blonde figure believed to be Sweeney exiting a star trailer. The figure was making great attempts to keep her identity a secret, wearing dark sunglasses and carrying a large umbrella, accompanied by Emily Blunt, 42, who is returning to star as Emily Charlton in the sequel. Other stars from the 2006 release have joined the cast, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci. Variety reported that other Hollywood stars will also join, including Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, and B.J. Novak. The plot will follow magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) as she navigates the flagging magazine industry, running up against Emily Charlton, her former assistant-turned-industry rival, in Priestly’s quest to secure advertising funds from Carlton’s luxury group. This might be a fitting movie for Sweeney, who was recently mired in controversy for her advertising side hustle.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This $11 Natural Deodorant Smells Like a Designer Perfume
AMBER AURA
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Updated 08.06.25 2:46PM EDT 
Published 07.18.25 7:30PM EDT 
Humble Brands Sweet Amber Deodorant
Humble Brands.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.

The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.

Humble Brands Sweet Amber Aluminum-Free Deodorant
See At Humble Brands

In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.

The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5

Trailblazing NFL Green Bay Packers Legend Dies at 95

RECORD HOLDER
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.08.25 4:26PM EDT 
Published 08.08.25 4:13PM EDT 
Billy Howton
NFLPA Instagram

One of the defining NFL players of the 1950s and a Green Bay Packers legend died on August 4. A funeral home in Texas announced on Friday that Billy Howton, who caught passes for the Packers from 1952 to 1958 and was believed to be the oldest living NFL player, passed away earlier this week at 95. The Texas native followed up a sterling college career at Rice to having an NFL career that featured four Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro selections. He set team records for the most receiving yards by a rookie (1,231 in 1952) and the most receiving yards in a game (257 in 1956), both of which still stand today. He also caught the first touchdown pass thrown at Lambeau Field, back when the facility known as “The Frozen Tundra” was still called New City Stadium. After his run with the Packers, Howton played one season for the Cleveland Browns and one for his home state’s team the Dallas Cowboys (in just their second season of existence). After retiring, Howton became a key force in establishing the NFL Players’ Association, the league’s union, and securing player pensions. Howton served as NFLPA president from 1958 to 1962.

Read it at NBC Sports

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Andy Cohen Serves Up Attack on ‘Dumb’ Tennis Legend
FAULT
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.08.25 1:20PM EDT 
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen Stephanie Augello/Getty Images

Andy Cohen served up some brutal critiques of former pro tennis player Martina Navratilova this week after she posted that surrogacy is “wrong.” The Bravo icon, who has fathered two kids through surrogacy, said Tuesday that Navratilova’s viral comments were simply backwards. “What Martina tweeted was, ‘Surrogacy is wrong.’ She said, ‘Surrogacy is just wrong. Sometimes you can’t have it all.’ Well, here’s the deal, that’s just ill-informed and dumb,” he said. “And yes, we will talk about it at the reunion.” Cohen is largely connected to Navratilova through her wife, Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova, who he tried to ask about the controversy when she appeared on the July 30 episode of What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She tried to defend Navratilova by saying that her comment was “out of context,” but Cohen wouldn’t accept that as an excuse. “Basically, she’s uninformed on the issue, so I just think she’s not informed,” the TV host, 57, said. “It’s a bad take. What can I tell you? She’s just wrong.” Lemigova, 53, feels differently than her wife Navratilova, 68, about the controversial subject. “Well, you know, Martina and I share a bed, but we don’t share a brain. And we not always agree on different views, but I believe in surrogacy,” she said. “And I completely disagree with her comments.”

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Influencer Wife Defends Jailed Husband’s Vile Mid-Air Meltdown
BE KIND
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.08.25 1:40PM EDT 
Salman Iftekhar
Salman Iftekhar LinkedIn/Salman Iftekhar

An influencer has claimed her jailed executive husband was going through a mental health episode when he was caught on camera threatening to rape a flight attendant. Salman Iftikhar, founder of recruitment firm Staffing Match, was sentenced to 15 months in prison this week after he became drunk and disruptive on a flight from London to Lahore, Pakistan, and started threatening flight attendants with physical and sexual violence. “Don’t tell me what to do, you racist f---ing bitch. I know where you are from in Cardiff. The floor of your hotel will be blown up and it will disappear,” he told a female flight attendant, adding, “You will be dragged by your hair from your room and gang-raped and set on fire.” Following his sentencing, his wife, Abeer Rizv, a model in Pakistan, posted a message to her Instagram Story that read: “Mental health is not a joke. Behind every story, there’s pain you don’t see.” Following his arrest in 2023, Iftikhar’s company went bankrupt after amassing $22.8 million in debt. His victim told the court she had been left traumatized by the experience, which had “broken” her.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Power Bank Blaze Fills Plane Cabin With Smoke Midflight
KLM OMG
Tom Latchem 

Reporter

Published 08.08.25 12:01PM EDT 
Power Bank Blaze Fills Plane Cabin With Smoke Midflight

Video shows thick smoke engulfing the cabin of a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight after a passenger’s power bank burst into flames minutes after take-off. Footage taken by journalist Simone Malagoli and obtained by CBS News shows passengers covering their faces and cabin crew putting out the blaze using fire extinguishers on a flight between São Paulo, Brazil, and Amsterdam. “Smoke was detected on board due to a burning power bank,” the airline said, adding that the crew “quickly extinguished the device” before the jet continued on to land safely with no injuries on Tuesday. Portable chargers powered by lithium-ion cells are allowed only in carry-on bags because of overheating risks. The incident comes a month after a Delta jet diverted to Fort Myers, Florida, when a battery pack ignited. Federal Aviation Administration data reported late last year show lithium-battery fires on U.S. flights have soared 388 percent since 2015, now erupting nearly twice a week. Eighty-seven percent of flight attendants said in a recent survey that they’re worried about such blazes. The poll also found that a quarter of passengers packed lithium batteries in their checked bags.

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Punk-Inspired Womenswear Collection Is a Celebration of Self-Expression
AWE STRUCK
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.06.25 2:35PM EDT 
Published 08.05.25 4:53PM EDT 
Woman wearing clothes from Road To Awe's women's collection
Road To Awe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The right clothes make a statement—and if you’re looking to announce your presence with a bold, expressive flair, Road to Awe’s womenswear collection has you covered. With rebellious edge and street-savvy style, these elevated essentials are built to amplify your presence and spark conversation the moment you walk in.

Since 2014, Road to Awe (RTA) has championed a signature aesthetic of “irreverent luxury,” blending streetwear flair, elevated design, and punk-inspired minimalism. The brand launched with a focus on womenswear, and though it has since expanded into men’s staples, the women’s line remains a signature of the brand. Now, RTA is making it easier than ever to show up in style with an exclusive deal for new customers: take 15% off your first purchase of the women’s line using the code WOMENS15.

If you want something that perfectly embodies RTA’s minimal punk aesthetic, look no further than the brand’s signature bustier-style top, which features soft-seamed cups and a body-hugging silhouette that is sure to turn heads.

Nour Top (Black Lurex)
Use code WOMENS15 to save 15%.
Shop At Road To Awe

This cropped blouse—made from a soft wool-silk blend with flared cape sleeves and ruched detailing at the nape—turns an everyday walk into a runway moment.

Deep U Kimono Sweater
Use code WOMENS15 to save 15%.
Shop At Road To Awe

Every rebel needs denim, and this fashion-forward corset finished in a charcoal wash features a chic full front zip that perfectly punctuates the punk aesthetic.

Jazzi Denim Top
Use code WOMENS15 to save 15%.
Shop At Road To Awe

Click here to browse RTA’s killer collection!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Trump Admin to Send Immigrants to Violent Prison With Bloody History
‘SADISTIC TERROR‘
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.08.25 11:31AM EDT 
ANGOLA PRISON, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 14, 2013: A prisoner walks thru a fenced section toward a guard tower at Angola Prison The Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, and nicknamed the "Alcatraz of the South" and "The Farm" is a maximum-security prison farm in Louisiana operated by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections. It is named Angola after the former plantation that occupied this territory, which was named for the African country that was the origin of many enslaved Africans brought to Louisiana in slavery times. This is the largest maximum-security prison in the United States[with 6,300 prisoners and 1,800 staff, including corrections officers, janitors, maintenance, and wardens. It is located on an 18,000-acre (7,300 ha) property that was previously known as the Angola Plantations and bordered on three sides by the Mississippi River. (Photo by Giles Clarke/Getty Images)
Giles Clarke/Getty Images

The Trump administration is planning to send immigrants to a violent prison packed full of murderers that has a bloody history, and a popular rodeo, according to people familiar with the matter. The Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola houses around 3,400 inmates, 70 percent of whom are serving a life sentence. Over 90 percent of inmates are violent offenders. Even still, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency plans to ship immigrant detainees there, with 450 beds made available to help the administration’s deportation push. Eunice Cho, senior counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Prison Project, said this plan is astounding, especially given the facility’s violent history and reputation. “The idea of placing people in a brutal prison for alleged violations of immigration law is profoundly disturbing,” he told the Wall Street Journal. “There is a very long history of abuses at this particular facility.” He argued that the use of sites like Angola and the so-called “Alligator Alcatraz” for detaining immigrants is an attempt to sow “sadistic terror in immigrant communities.” A particularly bloody period in the 60s and 70s, marked by routine knife attacks, cemented the facility’s grim reputation. Bizarrely, it is also known for its rodeo, held in an arena that seats 10,000 people.

Read it at Wall Street Journal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Nightmare on Giant Cruise Ship as Glass Waterslide Shatters
HORROR AT SEA
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Updated 08.08.25 9:22AM EDT 
Published 08.08.25 6:37AM EDT 
Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas.
A passenger aboard Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, the world’s biggest cruise ship, was injured after a waterslide panel shattered mid-ride on August 7, 2025. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A dream cruise turned into a nightmare Thursday when a passenger aboard Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, the world’s biggest cruise ship, was injured when a waterslide panel shattered mid-ride. According to the cruise line, the incident occurred when an acrylic glass panel broke off the slide. “Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide,” a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson said, reported ABC News. “The guest is being treated for his injuries.” The spokesperson said the guest is in a stable condition. The company has not disclosed the severity of the injuries or identified the individual. The waterslide has been shut down pending an investigation. It’s not clear where the vessel was sailing to and from. It’s the third alarming incident aboard the vessel in recent weeks. In late July, a passenger plunged off the edge of its infinity pool. “Our crew immediately attended to the guest and fortunately, the guest did not experience any injuries,” a spokesperson told People. In the same week, a crew member died after falling overboard near the Bahamas.

Read it at ABC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now