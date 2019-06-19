Train Carrying Grenades and Bombs Derails in Nevada: Report

A train reportedly carrying ammonium nitrate, grenades, and bombs has derailed near Elko, Nevada. The derailment has caused traffic on I-80 to close down in both directions due to hazardous material spillage, per the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened east of the city of Wells in northeast Nevada around 10:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, local station KTVN reports. Video of the accident shows an unknown substance spilling from the derailed train carriages.