Train Cars Floating in Mississippi River After Derailment in Wisconsin
OFF THE RAILS
A train derailment put social media users on edge as images of train cars floating in the Mississippi River circulated on Twitter and Facebook Thursday afternoon. The crash in Ferryville, Wisconsin left up to 15 cars off their tracks, with three reportedly ending up in the river. Injuries were reported, but it is unclear how many there are or how severe. According to Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin, the owner of a nearby business talked with Crawford County sheriffs, who told him that the trains in the river contain lithium batteries and paint. He also said that deputies are using boats to retrieve the cars and those potentially injured. There is no need for evacuation, according to a Facebook post from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, but nearby roads have been closed. Officials have not released a cause for the derailment.