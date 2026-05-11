Train Crash Rescue Takes Wild Turn When Alligators Appear

A rescue mission to help victims of an Amtrak collision in Texas took a strange turn when four alligators showed up at the crash site. Authorities in Houston, Texas, responded Sunday afternoon to reports that a car had driven into the path of an oncoming Amtrak train traveling about 60 mph. Fire officials said the train operator was trying to help the injured passengers, a man and a child, but was stopped by an unexpected obstacle. “Train conductor attempted to assist, confronted by at least four alligators in the water,” Sheldon Community Fire & Rescue shared on Facebook. The Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office said both the driver and child passenger were taken to the hospital, with one listed in critical condition. Investigators say the driver drove past the lowered crossing arms and ignored warning signals before the crash. Authorities are looking into whether intoxication played a role. “You should always be mindful when crossing tracks, whether or not there is a train or lights are on,” Alex Kampf with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told People. “Here in Harris County, the tracks have warning, and you shall yield to the signal, train horns, and lights, etc.”