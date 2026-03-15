Train Frontman Credits Therapist for Hit 2000s Song

Lead singer of Train, Pat Monahan, says the band’s 2003 hit “Calling All Angels” was inspired by his therapist’s sage advice. When Monahan was going through a difficult period in his personal life, but a successful period in his career, his therapist told him, “We’re made up of traitors and angels, and it’s time for you to call your angels.” Immediately, he identified the sentiment as songwriting gold. “I was like, ‘Ooh, I’m gonna steal that,’” he told People. At the time, Monahan was struggling to balance his family life while making the band’s 2003 album My Private Nation. Monahan would divorce his now ex-wife, Ginean Rapp, in 2006. The couple were married for 15 years and share two children together. The singer has been married to Amber Peterson since 2007. “We’re so caught up in, ‘I need to get better, I need to do better, I need more, I need all the stuff.’ She helped me slow down and appreciate what I was able to do and not what I wasn’t,” he added. The iconic band dropped their newest song, “The Weekend,” on March 4, and they are set to go on tour in July of this year.