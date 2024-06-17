Here’s How You Can Receive 14 Days of Remote Personal Training for Free
WORK IT OUT
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you prefer to work out at home, during your lunch break in the office, or outside at a local park, you can now have a personal trainer remotely by your side during every sweat session thanks to Trainwell’s remote personal training platform. If you’re big on fitness or personal training, there’s a good chance you’ve already worked with the Trainwell team at CoPilot before its recent rebrand to Trainwell. What makes Trainwell stand out from many other virtual personal training services is its commitment to personal training led by actual humans—AI and chatbots. Trainwell uses cutting-edge technology to provide its customers with the highest-quality workout routines and plans, but the brand is dedicated to using this technology in collaboration with the human experience—not replacing it.
Trainwell Remote Personal Training
$99/Month
Trainwell members receive a personal trainer who will work with them remotely in a one-on-one virtual environment to discuss their goals, restrictions, and schedule to develop an effective and sustainable routine that will meet them where they’re at in their fitness journey while pushing them to meet your goals. Regardless of your communication preference, your Trainwell trainer is available to communicate with you via video, live call, and even text in the app to discuss form, pacing, and everything in between when it comes to your personalized workout plan. Best of all? When you sign up for Trainwell right now, you can score 14 days of remote personal training for free.