‘Traitor’ Judge’s FBI Arrest Works MAGA Into a Frenzy Online

MAGA is rejoicing after the FBI arrested a Wisconsin judge accused of trying to help an undocumented immigrant evade arrest.

The Friday arrest of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan has sparked outcry from top Democrats, who condemned it as an escalation of President Donald Trump’s attacks on his foes—in this case, the judiciary.

But the big MAGA media names are cheering the move as a justified crackdown on liberal officials’ standing in the way of the president’s deportation effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested by the FBI Friday. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK/Imagn

“No one is above the law,” said podcaster Jack Posobiec on the Friday edition of his show. “Americans want to see the deportations roll ... But local officials, like Hannah Dugan, think the rules don’t apply to them.”

“This is a message,” he added. “These charges aren’t going away.”

The far-right political commentary account The Columbia Bugle wrote on X that it “feels good to have an FBI that will actually arrest these America Last traitors.”

Lady “judge,” mask idolator, with Ukraine trident, helps an illegal alien escape justice.



Feels good to have an FBI that will actually arrest these America Last traitors. https://t.co/megORtU29t — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 25, 2025

Before the arrest, controversial FBI Director Kash Patel, a conspiracy theorist who wrote a book about the battle against the “deep state,” had yet to deliver the sort of high-profile win that would appease the president’s supporters.

Now, they are calling for further arrests.

MAGA commentator Nick Sortor posted a photo of Dugan being perp-walked and said, “77 MILLION AMERICANS VOTED FOR THIS! and we want MORE!”

🚨 #BREAKING: A photo has just been released of the FBI arresting corrupt activist Judge Hannah Dugan today



77 MILLION AMERICANS VOTED FOR THIS! 🇺🇸



and we want MORE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4IwhjttWlQ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 26, 2025

Right-wing influencer Jeff Carlson wrote beneath Patel’s post announcing Dugan’s arrest that he was “hoping this is indicative of more to come rather than a one-off.” User @k_ovfefe2 urged the FBI chief to “arrest more Democrats please!”

“Any judge who helps an illegal immigrant evade deportation should lose their judgeship, lose their law license, and gain a prison sentence. Period,” far-right podcaster and activist Charlie Kirk wrote.

The arrest is major win for FBI Director Kash Patel in the MAGAverse. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

After the arrest, multiple MAGA political insiders suggested that the escalation wasn’t going to be a one-off.

MAGA Sen. Markwayne Mullin—observing that Patel had taken “a little heat from our base” for his quiet tenure—said on Kirk’s podcast, “This just shows you they do a lot of stuff behind closed doors and they can’t do it in public, but they’re acting fast on it,” according to Axios.

The outlet also reported that Mike Davis, a conservative lawyer and Trump adviser, offered a similar hint while appearing on Trump confidant Steve Bannon’s podcast Friday.

“There’s a lot going on,” he said. “There’s a lot more that’s coming. I can assure you … we’re firing on all cylinders in the Trump administration.”