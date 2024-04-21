Tram Crash at Universal Studios Hollywood Leaves More Than a Dozen Injured
RIDE FAIL
A tram car collision at Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday left more than a dozen people injured, according to KCAL. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office told the outlet the tram collided with a rail around 9 p.m. on Saturday. “Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department say that there are between 14 and 15 injuries, and despite earlier reports, none appear to critical and all are non-life-threatening,” KCAL reported. A small group of passengers were treated by paramedics on the scene, according to aerial footage captured by KCAL, while a larger group of attendees were ferried away from the tram onto a bus. The park confirmed the crash and said it was “working to understand the circumstances that led to the accident,” but it did not elaborate on any preliminary causes. The sheriff’s department told KCAL the crash may have been caused by a mechanical failure.