14 Trans Lawmakers Come Out Against Biden’s Proposed Title IX Changes
‘FULL STOP’
More than a dozen state legislators sent a letter on Monday to President Joe Biden expressing concern about his administration’s proposed changes to Title IX that would affect transgender athletes’ ability to participate in school sports. “When it comes to policy addressing trans athletes, our stance is this: Trans athletes belong in sports,” the letter read. “Full stop.” The coalition of 14 transgender and non-binary lawmakers’ response comes after the U.S. Education Department released a proposal to tweak Title IX, the policy that prohibits discrimination based on sex in school environments, to “categorically” prevent schools from banning transgender student-athletes from joining teams that align with their gender identity. But critics have said the language of the proposed changes would allow for schools to restrict trans youth’s participation in other ways, “particularly in competitive high school and college athletic environments.” The coalition urged Biden to revamp the proposal “in a way that allows trans people to fully participate in the sports of their choosing.”