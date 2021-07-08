Trans Incident That Sparked Violent Protests at Los Angeles Spa May Have Been Fake
HMMM
Earlier this month, violent protests erupted outside a Korean spa in Los Angeles after a customer complained in a viral Instagram video about a naked transgender woman being allowed in the female section of the facility. But authorities have yet to find any evidence that a transgender person was at the Wi Spa that day, suggesting the entire incident might have been staged, the Los Angeles Blade reports. The outlet also points out that the Instagram user who uploaded the video—which made its way to Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show—has an account that posts mostly Christian memes, raising questions about why she would’ve gone to a spa that’s well known for being accepting of LGBTQ customers. A protest in support of the Instagram user turned violent over last weekend, with a video showing one right-wing demonstrator hitting a filmmaker with a pipe and another pulling out a gun, telling those around him it’s “something to shoot you with.”