Trans Employees Who Spoke Out Against Chappelle Special File Charges Against Netflix
COMPANY CHAOS
B. Pagels-Minor and Terra Field have filed charges against Netflix with the National Labor Relations Board, with the pair alleging they were retaliated against after speaking out against Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special The Closer. Pagels-Minor, a Black trans employee who is pregnant and organized a walk-out over the special, was fired after the company alleged they leaked documents to Bloomberg describing internal metrics. Now, they’re about to lose their health insurance, they told The Verge. Field—whose Twitter thread on the matter went viral and who was suspended for attending a high-level meeting and later reinstated—said she has received a credible death threat and has been doxed. She has since filed for medical leave.
“This is what happens with trans people—we’re tolerated as long as we’re quiet, but if we speak up we get harassed,” she said. “It has been a really stressful few weeks, but I intend to keep fighting for our community.” They both claim their actions were “protected” activities. The board will investigate the complaint and, if it’s found to have merit, will either help settle it or issue a complaint.