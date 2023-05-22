Trans Nuns Uninvited to Dodgers Pride Get Invited Elsewhere

CHEAT SHEET
    A reveler with the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence participates during the 43rd annual L.A. LGBT Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California.

    Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters

    A group of queer and transgender nuns that was uninvited to a Los Angeles Dodgers event last week despite being honored with a Community Hero Award is now on the guest list of the Los Angeles Angels’ upcoming pride night. Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken announced over the weekend that she had invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to the June 17 event after they were unceremoniously dumped from the Dodgers’ annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night. Aitken said she was “disappointed in the Dodgers decision” and that “Pride should be inclusive.” No word yet on whether the group has accepted the invitation. It expressed “deep offense” Wednesday after the Dodgers’ decision, which was fueled by complaints raised by several Catholic organizations and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). The Sisters said the Dodgers had succumbed to “hateful and misleading information from people outside their community” and backed its ministry as “real.”

