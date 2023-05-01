Trans Rep. Zooey Zephyr Sues Montana Over Ridiculous Censure
SILENCED
“I’m suing,” Montana State Representative Zooey Zephyr tweeted Monday. “The recent actions violate my 1st amendment rights, as well as the rights of my 11,000 constituents to representation. Montana’s State House is the people’s House, not Speaker Regier’s, and I’m determined to defend the right of the people to have their voices heard.” Zephyr, who is transgender, was censured by House Republicans after giving a fiery speech on the floor against a gender-affirming healthcare ban for trans youth. Now, she’s suing the House Speaker, the Sergeant at Arms and the state of Montana in response. Since being censured, Zephyr “is physically barred from entering the Montana State Capitol and cannot engage in speech and debate on important matters of public concern,” the complaint says. She has been voting from benches outside the House chamber in the state Capitol building.