Trans Woman Sues NY Yoga Studio for $5M After it Made Her Use Men’s Room
DISCRIMINATION
A transgender New Yorker is suing a Manhattan hot yoga studio for $5 million after she alleges employees kicked her out of the women’s bathroom and made her use the men’s. According to a lawsuit filed Monday, Ali Miles, a trans woman, had made the manager and owner of Hot Yoga Chelsea NYC aware of her gender identity. But when she tried to use the women’s bathroom and locker room, other women complained and yelled at her, prompting the studio’s employees to remove her. Miles alleges that she was directed to then use the men’s room, which “made Miles suffer shame, humiliation, and frustration,” the lawsuit says. She’s suing for gender discrimination and harassment on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Hot Yoga Chelsea NYC has been reached for comment.