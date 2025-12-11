Transatlantic Flight Forced to Dump Fuel and Return to Airport
A San Francisco-bound British Airways flight from London was forced to dump fuel and make a U-turn to return to the English capital after pilots reported technical issues with the Airbus A380’s communication system. The plane took off at 12:16 p.m. for the roughly 11-hour trip, according to FlightRadar24 data. However, four hours into the flight, the pilots dumped fuel near the east coast of Scotland and returned to Heathrow. While BA285 became the most tracked flight worldwide on FlightRadar24 as the 10-year-old plane made loops off the Scottish coast, it landed safely with no reported injuries. The airline later confirmed the technical issue. “The flight landed safely and customers disembarked normally following reports of a technical issue with the aircraft,” a British Airways spokesperson told The Herald. “We’ve apologised to our customers for the delay, and our teams are working to get their journeys back on track.” On Monday, a British Airways flight from Edinburgh to London was forced to return to the Scottish capital after reporting the landing gear was stuck. The flight landed safely but caused other flights to be diverted.