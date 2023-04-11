This Viral Furniture Brand Just Launched a Transformable Couch to Help You Go From Couch Potato to Party Host
Remember that viral IG clip of a woman fully taking apart a super long dining table and putting it away like it was no big deal? (If you somehow missed it, check it out here.) Well, that video is now the eighth most-viewed IG video of all time, with over 131 million views and counting. It makes sense–the ability to transform a table for two into a table for 12 instantaneously is insane (and insanely practical and magical). It’s no wonder so many people feasted their eyes upon this video and Transformer Table’s site to check out such a beautifully crafted solid wood table. Who wouldn't love furniture that adapts to your needs? Like, the fact that I could store it in my tiny NYC apartment if I so wished is madness. While my guests and I would definitely have to eat in the hallway, it’s still insane that this table actually makes seating so many people possible.
Anyway, like after the rain comes sunshine, after feast comes rest, and after the iconic Transformer Table comes the Transformer Couch, the brand’s latest too-good-to-be-true–but really is–invention. Ranging between two-seater loveseats and 10-seater sectionals, the Transformer Couch allows you to rearrange your actual piece of furniture by switching up the shape, color, and configuration of your new most prized possession. No more worrying about how you’ll fit your couch into your new space (or how you’ll fit your friends), no more indecision about which couch layout to invest in (since you can switch it up whenever, wherever), and no more bidding goodbye to your old favorite couches before your next move. This modular design fits to your needs whenever you need a change, or whenever you just feel like it. The possibilities are endless.
The Transformer Couch
