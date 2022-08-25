The More the Merrier: This Table Expands From 18 Inches to 10 Feet With Room For 12 in Seconds
Host With the Most
Hosting at home is fun when it’s a manageably-sized group. Two or three over for dinner and drinks on a Friday? Love it! But the holidays present a unique issue. Where are all these people (and their plates) going to go? Unless you’re blessed with a spare ballroom, it’s nearly impossible to transform your home into an event hall. TRANSFORMER TABLE has the solution to simultaneously keep your home stylish and accommodate parties of any size. Its innovative and 100% hardwood tables expand to make room for more delicious treats and seating for those surprise guests. And the no assembly required part absolutely takes the cake – reviewers are shouting from the rooftops about how easy this table is to put together.
Transformer Dining Set
This coffee table ties the whole space together and chicly stores your extra dining table panels when you’re not hosting fantastic events.
Transformer Coffee Table
