Transgender Delaware Lawmaker Is a Big Step Closer to Making History
HER-STORY
Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride is one step closer to making history after winning the Democratic primary for her state’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, reported The New York Times. McBride is now favored to win the state’s general election in November, which would make her the first transgender member of Congress in its history. A Democrat has held the congressional seat since 2010. “With a heart full of hope—and because of tens of thousands of Delawareans who turned out to the polls—tonight I’m proud to become the Democratic nominee for Delaware’s sole seat in the United States House of Representatives,” wrote McBride in a message on X celebrating her win. “Thank you, Delaware!” she added. President Joe Biden wrote the foreword for McBride’s 2018 memoir, Tomorrow Will Be Different.