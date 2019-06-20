Poll: More Than Two-Thirds of Americans Support Transgender People Serving in Military

Seventy-one percent of adult Americans are in favor of allowing openly transgender men and women to serve in the U.S. military, a new Gallup poll out Thursday shows. In the survey conducted from May 15 to 30, 88 percent of Democrats, 84 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds, and 79 percent of women support transgender people enlisting. Among respondents, transgender people faced the most demographic pushback from those who identified themselves as Republicans (with 53 percent opposed), military veterans (43 percent opposed), and men (34 percent opposed). The data, which was collected before a U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the ban Donald Trump demanded, comes days after the U.S. House voted 243-183 to block the president’s move.