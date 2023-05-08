Transgender Rep. Zooey Zephyr Proposes to Girlfriend Erin Reed
‘MY FOREVER’
State Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D), Montana’s first and only openly transgender legislator, revealed that she popped the question to her girlfriend, Erin Reed, on Friday. “Tonight I asked Erin to marry me,” Zephyr wrote on Twitter, sharing photos from a Queer Prom event in Missoula, Montana. “A year ago, I told Erin that I was looking for a love that felt like home. I have found that and so much more. I have found my future, my family, and my forever.” Zephyr was thrust into the national spotlight last month after state Republicans first silenced her and then physically barred her from proceedings in the House, responding with fury to Zephyr’s comment that they would have “blood on [their] hands” if they voted against banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Reed, an independent journalist and trans activist, reported the saga on Twitter as it played out, and last week dodged a “swatting” attempt on her home. Reed tweeted after the proposal: “I said yes. I can think of no better person in this world to stand side by side with.” In a joint statement, the couple told NBC News on Monday, “Now more than ever, it is vital to uplift and cherish queer joy.”