Transgender People in Hungary Lose Legal Recognition in New Bill
‘THE DARK AGES’
Read it at The Guardian
Transgender people have lost legal recognition in Hungary after the country’s parliament voted to no longer allow citizens to legally change their gender. Viktor Orbán’s parliament rejected a series of amendments submitted by opposition parties and instead said gender will be defined by law as “sex assigned at birth.” The bill, which was part of a larger legislative package, has been fiercely condemned by rights groups. “This decision pushes Hungary back towards the dark ages and tramples the rights of transgender and intersex people,” said Krisztina Tamás-Sáróy of Amnesty International. The new law makes it impossible for transgender people to change their name to align with their gender identity.