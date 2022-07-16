CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
UPenn Nominates Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas as Woman of the Year
AN HONOR
Read it at CNN
The University of Pennsylvania has nominated transgender swimmer Lia Thomas for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award, according to the NCAA. The nomination is sure to whip up critics who say Thomas—the first transgender athlete to win both a Division I title in swimming and diving—should not be allowed to compete as a woman. The award recognizes female athletes who have “distinguished themselves in their community, in athletics and in academics throughout their college careers,” the release reads. Thomas, who swam for the men’s team before transitioning in 2019, graduated this spring.