Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Wins National Title Amid Boos

Transgender college swimmer Lia Thomas won the 500-yard freestyle at the Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships on Thursday night, finishing to a smattering of heckles and boos from spectators. Thomas, who competes for the University of Pennsylvania, is now the first openly trans athlete to win a Division I national title in any sport, according to ESPN. Her record-breaking rise in the sport has brought criticism that she has an unfair advantage over other female swimmers, even though she is on hormone replacement therapy. “I try to ignore it as much as I can,” Thomas, 22, said said after the race. “I try to focus on my swimming, what I need to do to get ready for my races. And just try to block out everything else.”