Transgender TikTok Star Hits Back at Right-Wing Bud Light Hysterics
‘EASY TARGET’
Transgender TikTok personality Dylan Mulvaney is speaking out following a week of right-wing attacks on her recently announced advertising partnerships with Bud Light and Nike, saying that she remains an “easy target” due to her recent transition and relative inexperience in the public eye—and that she just wants to make “positive” content despite facing non-stop attacks thanks to her identity. “These people, they don’t understand me and anything that I do or say then somehow gets taken out of context and is used against me and it’s so sad because everything I try to put out is positive,” she said during an interview on Rosie O’Donnell’s podcast. “It’s trying to connect with others that maybe don’t understand me. It’s to make people laugh or to make a kid feel seen.”