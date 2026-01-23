Trump Goon Driving Bonkers Plot to Turn National Mall Into a Race Track

MAGA Transport Secretary Sean Duffy reportedly wants to transform the National Mall into a race track to mark America’s 250th birthday.

The IndyCar course would apparently feature a complete loop around the National Mall, beginning at the Supreme Court and passing by the Lincoln Memorial, Punchbowl News reports citing sources familiar with the plans.

“The Grand Prix is an unprecedented opportunity to celebrate our nation’s proud racing pedigree, showcase the beauty of the National Mall, and generate millions in critical tourism revenue for the Capital,” a Department of Transport spokesperson told the outlet.

Aerial view of the Lincoln Memorial, Reflecting Pool, Washington Monument, and, in the distance, the U.S. Capitol Building. Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Punchbowl adds that the event, potentially slated for August 21, would require Congressional approval, which at this stage seems unlikely given “Democrats aren’t thrilled about the idea.”

The race would apparently need a new bill passed because of a longstanding advertising ban on Capitol grounds, ruling out any famously ad-plastered IndyCar racers.

The BBC is being sued by Trump over its editing of a speech he made before the Jan. 6 riots in 2021. Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Duffy’s department is understood to have shared an outline of plans for the event with Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune and his Democratic counterpart Chuck Schumer, as well as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Democratic officials have apparently taken a dim view of the proposals out of concerns of disruptions to traffic and policing.

A party source further told Punchbowl there was little willingness to reach out across the aisle, given Republican reluctance to cooperate in other areas of late, such as installing a plaque to honor victims of the 2021 Capitol riot.

Other Democrats reportedly also said it’s “absurd” for MAGA to be focused on dramatic commemorative events when the GOP has at the same time refused to budge on key policy issues like extending Obamacare provisions.

“We’ll keep working with our partners in Congress to outline the positive impacts it will have on the District and correct the record,” the DOT spokesperson added in their statement.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the department for further comment on this story.