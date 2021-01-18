Trapped Chinese Gold Miners Send Pleading Note to Surface Asking Rescuers to Keep Going
HOPING AGAINST HOPE
Nearly two dozen Chinese gold miners were trapped 2,000 feet below the surface of the earth near the city of Qixia over a week ago, but a dozen of them sent a note to rescuers up above and spoke to them via lowered phone line Monday, confirming that at least some of the workers remain alive. “We wish the rescuers won’t stop so that we can still have hope. Thank you,” read the penciled note, which was stained with water and warned of a large volume of liquid near the miners. The trapped miners, who have been underground for eight days, asked rescuers to send down medication, including painkillers and anti-inflammatory medications, and medical tape, indicating that some of the survivors had sustained injuries. Rescuers first heard signs of life Sunday afternoon while drilling through rubble. At the time of the blast, the mine was still under construction, and authorities have detained the mine’s managers, who failed to report the collapse for more than a day.