‘Traumatized’ Britney Spears Says She ‘Won’t Probably Perform Again’
Autumn Goodbye
Britney Spears says her 13-year conservatorship left her so “traumatized” that she “won’t probably perform again.” The singer, 40, made this clear in yet another Instagram missive directed at her family and posted over the weekend, in which she claimed that her father, who led the guardianship, left her out of key decisions and forced her to endure “offensive” photo shoots. Spears performed a total of 248 shows during her four-year “Piece of Me” residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Her last concert was on December 31, 2017. The pop star’s latest post comes as she continues to engage in a bitter, public feud with her teenage sons. During an interview with ITV News earlier this month, Jayden James Federline, 15, said, “I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again.” Spears, in turn, criticized his choice to speak to the press, advising him to “pick up a book and read one before you resort to even thinking about my intellect sweetheart.” Spears has since deleted her Instagram account.